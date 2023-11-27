Home > Entertainment > Disney Disneyland's Small World Ride Halted Due to Streaker, Riders Weren't Amused "It's a Small World" riders got way more than they bargained for at Disneyland when a streaker halted the ride. Social media users captured the whole thing. By Melissa Willets Nov. 27 2023, Published 10:42 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, something not-so-magical happened at Disneyland. A streaker who was described by one rider as "fully nude" caused chaos for visitors, including kids, who were on hand to enjoy what they thought would be innocent fun on the low-key boat experience. Needless to say, everyone got more than they bargained for.

Social media users captured much of what happened when the man removed his clothing and streaked through the ride. The reaction to the likely-banned Disney goer was definitely mixed. Here's what went down.

A streaker chose the Small World ride of all Disney experiences to show his own small world.

As one rider who chronicled much of the unfortunate incident shared on Reddit about the streaker, "He was FULLY NUDE." The last thing anyone expects to see at Disney is a streaker.

The whole thing went down when a man whom you can see pre-streak in a video shared to TikTok seemingly got off of his "It's a Small World" boat and then found a place to strip down for unassuming guests.

The same social media user who explained what happened on Reddit later seemed to indicate that many guests were trapped on the ride following the incident — with the repetitive song still playing over and over.

I AM ON SMALL WORLD AND THERE WAS A STREAKER, I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/AeP7fiuvwI — Ashley Esqueda, Christmas Bauble (@AshleyEsqueda) November 26, 2023

While it seems the rider, Ashley, made the best out of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, and plenty of people joked about what this man did, many commenters on her Reddit and Twitter posts didn't think the streaker's antics were so funny. They called him a "pervert" and a "predator."

For those who haven't visited Disneyland or Disney World, "It's a Small World" is a very tame ride that parents take small kids on 365 days a year. It's meant to be a wholesome experience.

Bizarrely, the man, whom the New York Post identified as a 26-year-old, chose this experience to bare it all, even wading around in the water outside the ride at one point not wearing a stitch of clothing.

The streaker was later arrested.

In addition to stripping down to not so much as a pair of Mickey Mouse underwear, the man may also have damaged parts of the ride. A cast member had to ask him to climb down from elements of the Small World ride he was attempting to climb.

According to multiple news sources, the streaker was eventually arrested for indecent exposure, and police determined he was under the influence of drugs when he interrupted what was supposed to be "a world of laughter" for innocent kids and their families.