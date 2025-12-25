Influencer. Entrepreneur. Actor. Former reality star. Dixie D'Amelio wears many hats. The Stamford, Conn. native rose to internet fame as one of the original members of Hype House, along with her sister, Charli D'Amelio. Since then, she and her family have kept busy with a reality show, The D'Amelio Show, which wrapped on Hulu in 2023 after three seasons, and their ongoing business ventures, including their snack line, Be Happy Snacks, a business the family says was built on positivity, purpose, and, of course, popcorn.

Building a family empire can be a lot, but Dixie and her family try to find the balance they need to keep their bond close. "I think we definitely try to balance, like, keep a very good yin-yang balance of what we do and like, keep the good times about that, and keep work about work," she told Distractify. "Because when things are bleeding into each other, then it's not staying focused on what's important and move fast."

While Dixie is continuing to grow her brand, both in her own creative pursuits like modeling and music and running an empire with her family, she's never too busy to give back, especially during the holiday season. While attending Raising Cane's Holiday Children's bike giveaway, she spoke with Distractify and shared some fun facts about herself. Let's dive in!

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

DD: It might be a paw print for my dogs.

What’s your most-used emoji?

DD: The laughing emoji. Not ironically; I'm just always laughing.

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

DD: My first concert was Akon and Gwen Stefani. And I remember her singing "Sweet Escape: into gold jail bars, and I was about like 5 years old, but I still remember that to this day, and that was probably one of the coolest concerts I've been to this whole time.

Who in your family is the best one to call in a crisis?

DD: Definitely my dad.

Who's the worst replier in the family's group chat?

DD: Me, for sure

What’s your No. 1 distraction?