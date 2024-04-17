With more than five million followers on TikTok and 34,000 on Twitch, Scottish streamer and cosplayer Eva Violet has been making waves online. She first went viral in 2021 with her "Smile!" video getting more than 11 million likes and being viewed more than 74 million times.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Between her Twitch streams, YouTube videos, and other online content, Eva has significantly grown her platform with a variety of content. She took some time to answer 13 quick questions with Distractify, dishing on her most-used emoji, favorite games, and more.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

Article continues below advertisement

What’s your most-used emoji?

EV: 💝

Article continues below advertisement

Talk about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had.

EV: When a young fan asked to fly over to Animangapop to see me in person.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Article continues below advertisement

If you could have any superpower, what would you pick?

EV: Turn anyone into a toy dinosaur.

If you couldn’t be an influencer, what would your dream job be?

EV: I honestly think I’d still be creating content! I’d also do a lot of traveling and spending time with family :)

Article continues below advertisement

What was the moment you felt like you had "made it"?

EV: There's a convention that I was a guest at, it’s called Animangapop, it’s a gaming and anime convention. I was there and I was doing my meet and greet and a girl who was maybe 7 or 8 came up to the meet and greet. For her birthday, she had asked her mom to fly over for this convention so that she could meet me, and that was the cutest thing in the whole entire world. Someone’s birthday present was coming over to see me, and that was the most heartwarming thing I have ever experienced in my whole entire life, it was so cute.

Article continues below advertisement

What's the weirdest or funniest rumor you've heard about yourself?

EV: People think my sister Dawn and I are twins, and that she is older. But in reality, she is my baby sister!

What is your favorite cosplay you’ve put together so far?

EV: So hard to pick! Maybe my spidey cosplay?

Article continues below advertisement

Share a photo from your camera roll that makes you laugh every time you see it.

Favorite video game to stream?

EV: My favorite game is Genshin Impact for the artwork and the music in the game. It’s one of the most beautiful games that I have ever played. I stream that a lot. I have also streamed Balan and Dead By Daylight and a bunch of silly, little ones. Genshin is my favorite PC game, but my [favorite] game of all time is Mario Kart! I love that game so much! I am so good at that game and no one can beat me. I would love to find a way to stream Mario Kart because that is what I am really passionate about. I just got a Mario mushroom tattoo because I love that game so much!

Article continues below advertisement

Describe your perfect cozy day.

EV: My perfect cozy day would be hanging out with friends, drinking a matcha latte, and watching something together, then ending the day with some games and a karaoke battle!

What’s your No. 1 distraction?