Could 'Riverdale' Really Go On Without Betty and Archie?

It's not a Riverdale season finale unless someone is killed or, at the very least, believed to be killed. So when Archie and Betty appear to be blown to pieces following their resolve to finally be in a mature adult relationship, it's just another day in the CW teen drama. But do Betty and Archie really die in Riverdale?

How else will everyone solve murder mysteries in town if our favorite Nancy Drew wannabe isn't here to help? But her and Archie's future is up in the air right now.

That's the question on almost everyone's mind as they gear up for Season 6 of Riverdale. It's hard to imagine the series without two of the "core four." And Betty and her family are kind of central to the show.

Do Betty and Archie die in 'Riverdale'?

The Season 5 finale of Riverdale takes viewers on a serious roller coaster. Veronica and Reggie decide to open a casino in Riverdale, the Trash Bag Killer proves he's still out to get Betty when he calls her, Cheryl is in full Blossom witch mode, and Hiram is run out of town. Jughead and Tabitha also move in together and Archie decides he actually does want to be with Betty, despite their romance fizzling out before.

But in the final moments of the episode, when Archie and Betty go up to his room to consummate their new relationship, there's a ticking time bomb that Hiram left there. When it goes off, it sets the house ablaze, and viewers are left to believe these two crazy kids in love just got blown up. But is "Barchie" over before we've even had a chance to enjoy (or snark on) them? Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa spoke with TVLine in September 2021 and promised more of the golden couple.

Archie is so mesmerised by Betty that you can see he's fully soaking up the moment and taking his time opening his eyes cause he's just so in love with her! #riverdale pic.twitter.com/xUy8GZmzoo — Barchiedaily (@Barchiedaily) September 30, 2021

"In our minds, Betty and Archie's story didn't end in Episode 8, when they decided they [were just] going to be friends," he said at the time. He added that their "story isn't over." He didn't mention if one or both of them die in a fiery explosion, but it's safe to say they won't. Whatever the bomb means for Archie and Betty, both of them are more than likely safe since the show literally could not go on without two of its central characters.