Xander Is Still on Yoly's Mind When Mal Gets Serious on 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Yoly admits to picturing a life with Xander on 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love.' What does that mean for her relationship, and an engagement, with Mal? By Haylee Thorson Jun. 1 2023, Updated 12:53 p.m. ET

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. While most couples didn’t fall deeply in love with their new partners during the three-week trial marriages in The Ultimatum: Queer Love, which is a spinoff of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, the opposite happens for Mal’s girlfriend, Yoly. After she pairs with Vanessa’s original partner Xander, the duo immediately falls head over heels for one another.

From sleeping together to saying, “I love you,” Yoly and Xander admit to picturing life together when all is said and done. However, that doesn't lessen Yoly’s love for Mal by any means. So, do Mal and Yoly end up engaged by the end of The Ultimatum: Queer Love? We did some digging to find out.



Do Mal and Yoly get engaged on ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’?

While it’s difficult to tell if Mal and Yoly become engaged, the preview for the remainder of the season shows Yoly crying in Xander’s arms, which signifies that she might turn her original partner down. However, Yoly’s emotional response could also mean she tells Xander she chooses Mal over her.

Although Mal and Yoly’s current relationship status is unknown, the reality stars remain in each other's lives as of May 2023, judging by Instagram. Only time will tell if it’s as lovers or as friends. And if Yoly does turn down Mal's proposal, it doesn't necessarily mean Xander steps in and also pops the big question.

Mal proposes to Yoly on ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love.’



At the end of Episode 8, Mal and Yoly must choose whether or not to become engaged or leave each other behind. While Mal and Lexi form an undeniable connection during their trial marriage, Mal ultimately decided her original partner was the person she wanted to be with.

However, Yoly isn't so sure. “My heart and my mind are in two different places,” she admits before she meets her original partner for the big decision. “I want it all. I want my what-could-be-life with Xander, and I want what my life with Mal has also been.”

Despite openly opposing marriage before the experiment began, Mal finally realizes that she would do whatever it takes to keep Yoly in her life. And even after Yoly tells her partner that she was “still in love with somebody else,” Mal proceeds to propose.

Yoly is torn between Mal and Xander in ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love.’



Mal’s proposal to Yoly couldn’t have been more heartfelt. “I choose you, Yoly. I promise to keep choosing you and us daily,” she tells her teary-eyed partner. “It’s always been you. I know it’s you now. And if it’s not now…I promise to come looking for you in the next lifetime.”