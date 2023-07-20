Home > FYI Carlee Russell's Search History Includes Some Pretty Ludicrous Questions Following Carlee Russell's strange disappearance, many want to learn more about why she searched "Do you have to pay for an Amber Alert?" By Joseph Allen Jul. 20 2023, Published 10:29 a.m. ET Source: Carlee Russell Facebook

The bizarre story of Carlee Russell's disappearance has made it a subject of national conversation online. Many who have paid close attention to the story have focused in particular on Carlee's search history, which seems to suggest she may have taken steps to orchestrate her own disappearance in the days leading up to actually going missing.

As we try to unpack all the details in this strange case, many are also making fun of Carlee because of some of the things she took the time to look up. One of the most notable queries was "Do you have to pay for an Amber Alert?" Here's what we know.

Carlee searched 'Do you have to pay for an Amber Alert?'

Carlee reportedly went missing for 48 hours in Alabama after she called 911 to report that a toddler was walking alone on the side of the highway. Police said that they haven't found any evidence that there was actually a toddler on I-459, which is where Carlee disappeared from after making her call. Also, police said that Carlee's search history prior to her disappearance was suspicious.

Among the searches that raised a red flag was "Do you have to pay for an Amber Alert?" The answer to that question is of course no, but Carlee's search led many to suspect that she had orchestrated her own disappearance. Carlee reappeared at her parent's home on July 15, 2023, and police have spent the days since laying out the case that Carlee orchestrated this disappearance all by herself.

Carlee also searched whether there was an age limit on Amber Alerts.

In addition to her search about whether you had to pay for an Amber Alert, Carlee also searched whether there was an age limit on Amber Alerts, and a bunch of other suspicious terms. According to police, she searched all of the following: “How to take money from a register without being caught,” “Do you have to pay for an Amber Alert?,” “Birmingham Bus station,” “one-way bus ticket from Birmingham to Nashville,” and “the maximum age of an Amber Alert.”

Amber Alerts are issued by police when they believe a child is in danger, and adults don't qualify for them. People who are following the case online absolutely slammed Carlee after they discovered that she may have faked her own disappearance. They were also savage about the fact that she apparently stopped at Target for snacks before she went off the grid.

"Really, #CarleeRussell? Just why? And who hasn’t watched enough crime documentaries and shows to know your 'Google' search and phone records will be one of the first to be retrieved? How could you when it’s already hard to get attention on missing minorities?" one person wrote on Twitter.