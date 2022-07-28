Yes, 'Call of Duty: Warzone' Is Entirely Free to Play

If you haven't played a Call of Duty title before, you may be hesitant to invest in the newest title, especially if you're not sure that you will like it. That's why Warzone is a great starting place for everyone new to the franchise.

This free-to-play title may take up a lot of space on your console, but it won't cost you anything to get. But do you need an active PlayStation Plus subscription to play Warzone?