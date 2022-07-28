Yes, 'Call of Duty: Warzone' Is Entirely Free to Play
At the moment, there's no shortage of Call of Duty games available to play on any console — and even though Activision will not release another installment in 2023 (marking the first year without a new CoD game in two decades), fans of the franchise have a lot of content to keep them entertained in the interim.
If you haven't played a Call of Duty title before, you may be hesitant to invest in the newest title, especially if you're not sure that you will like it. That's why Warzone is a great starting place for everyone new to the franchise.
This free-to-play title may take up a lot of space on your console, but it won't cost you anything to get. But do you need an active PlayStation Plus subscription to play Warzone?
Do you need a PlayStation Plus subscription to play 'Warzone'?
Typically, if you want to play a game online on a PlayStation console, you have to have a subscription to PlayStation Plus Essential to use the online features. Thankfully, this is not the case for Warzone and many other free-to-play battle royale games.
Warzone is Activision's contribution to the current craze of free-to-play first-person shooter games. The game has received plenty of rave reviews from players since its release in March 2020.
If you're not interested in investing in any of the Call of Duty games Activision has released in recent years but you still want to play a round with your friends, Warzone is the perfect compromise.
Not only is the game free to download from the PlayStation eShop, but you can even play with your friends without a PlayStation Plus subscription, removing the price barrier that comes with playing console games online.
That being said, if you want to use the online multiplayer aspects of other Call of Duty games, like Modern Warfare, you will need an active PlayStation Plus subscription to play with other online players.
PlayStation (and most other consoles) have continued to keep free-to-play titles, like Warzone, completely free to play. At this time, you also don't need an active PlayStation Plus subscription to play Fortnite, Apex Legends, Fall Guys, and Rocket League on PlayStation consoles.