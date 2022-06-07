Are 'American Ninja Warrior' Participants Required to Take Drug Tests?

Season 14 of American Ninja Warrior kicked off with a brand new episode on Monday, June 6, 2022, instantly garnering rave reviews from reality TV buffs and casual viewers alike.

Each year, dozens of contestants try their luck and demonstrate their exceptional physical strength and adeptness by tackling various obstacle courses. 23-year-old Casey Rothschild and 15-year-old Jordan Carr are just some of the contestants who made it to the next round in Season 14.