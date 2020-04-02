No, Charli D'Amelio Doesn't Have Coronavirus — but She Still Wants You to Stay Home

Popular dancer Charli D'Amelio is the most-followed TikTok star, surpassing former lead Loren Gray with a whopping 44.4 million followers on the app. The 15-year-old racks up millions of views and likes on every video she posts to the app in mere minutes (a video of her eating a piece of cake literally has 28.8 million views and 4.8 million likes).

One way Charli has been using her ever-expanding platform is by educating people on how to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus.