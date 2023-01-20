Home > Television Source: CBS Does Charlie Die in ‘Fire Country’? What to Know Following Episode 10’s Tragic Accident By Haylee Thorson Jan. 20 2023, Published 5:33 p.m. ET

Danger and drama define the first season of CBS’s Fire Country. Following Northern California firefighters — and inmates seeking redemption and reduced prison sentences — the action drama series is unbelievably high-stakes … in more ways than one.

Article continues below advertisement

The possibility of death follows the prison release program inmates and the Cal Fire crew, and one wrong move could be their last. And in Episode 10, we saw just that with the fan-favorite character, Charlie. But what happened, exactly?

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

Does Charlie die in ‘Fire Country’?

During Episode 10, “Get Your Hopes Up,” things weren’t looking too good for Charlie. While the episode started on a positive note, with Charlie receiving early-release parole and submitting an application for a permanent position at Cal Fire, disaster soon followed. A delivery truck crashes into Station 42, setting off a chain reaction of complete chaos.

Bode (Max Thieriot) then notices Charlie trapped under the delivery truck. He’s bleeding profusely, and Eve (Jules Latimer) mentions that he could die any minute. When he is finally freed from the vehicle, his pulse slows, and he starts losing consciousness. Luckily, Eve saves Charlie’s life by performing CPR. However, he is severely injured — jeopardizing his future firefighting career.

Article continues below advertisement

Who plays Charlie in ‘Fire Country’?

Fire Country’s older inmate Charlie is played by actor Tom Pickett. So far, he has appeared in four episodes of the new CBS action drama series. Despite playing a secondary character in Fire Country, he has starred in several major films, including 2009' Love Happens (featuring Jennifer Aniston, Aaron Eckhart, and Martin Sheen) and 2019's Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief (featuring Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, and Brandon T. Jackson).

In Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief, Tom played the Parthenon Janitor. Fire Country isn’t Tom’s first stint in television, either. He also appeared in two episodes of the long-standing CW mystery series Supernatural.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Tom Pickett leaving ‘Fire Country’?

Given the severity of Charlie’s wound in Episode 10, viewers are worried this may be the end of the road for Tom Pickett’s stint in the CBS drama series. In a recent Instagram post, Tom alluded to the uncertain future of his character on Fire Country. “Gotta say working with Fire Country has been an absolute honor and joy for me,” the actor wrote in his caption. “Go Team Charlie.”

Article continues below advertisement

One user named Valerie then asked the question we’ve all been wondering: “Will you be in more episodes?” Tom’s response was hopeful yet undetermined. “Send up a prayer Val,” the actor replied, followed by two prayer emojis and a heart emoji.

While CBS has yet to disclose whether or not Tom Pickett is leaving Fire Country, the answer remains unknown. However, no news is better than bad news. Here’s to hoping Tom and his beloved character Charlie are here to stay!