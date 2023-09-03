Home > Entertainment Kid Rock Is Not Happy With Bud Light, but Does He Still Sell It at His Bar? Kid Rock has been vocal about his disapproval of Dylan Mulvaney's Bud Light campaign, but is it enough for him to no longer sell the beer at his bar? By Emma Saletta Sep. 3 2023, Published 9:16 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Singer Kid Rock has been angry at Bud Light ever since the company partnered with TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney in a campaign to promote their beer. However, the artist and restaurant owner may not have been as angry as people initially thought.

Budweiser was called out by many, including Kid Rock, after the brand partnered with Dylan to celebrate her "365 days of Girlhood milestone," with people even believing the partnership was an April Fools Day prank. Kid Rock and others protested the partnership, and Budweiser's operating profit in the U.S. dropped nearly 30 percent.

Now that the controversy has seemingly died down, the rock singer may have put aside his feelings about the popular beer brand. So, does that mean it's still available at his Nashville restaurant Kid Rock’s Big A** Honky Tonk & Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse? Here's what we know.

So, does Kid Rock still sell Bud Light at his bar? Well, he was spotted holding a Bud Light there.

The "Cowboy" singer was spotted by TMZ holding a Bud Light at his restaurant on August 17, 2023 — three months after posting a video in which he shot and destroyed cases of Bud Light.

"Grandpa's feeling a little frisky today. Let me say something to all you at B as clear and concise as possible," he said before blasting away two full cases of Bud Light on his property.

But, not only did he appear to be having a fun one August night with his Bud Light while watching a Colt Ford show, his friends also seemed to be enjoying the refreshments on the restaurant sky deck. Although it is unclear why he had a change of heart so quickly, perhaps not even Kid Rock can stay mad at the brand forever.

Meanwhile, Dylan may not have moved on from the controversy, especially since she claimed on a TikTok video that the brand never reached out to her following the brutal backlash.

Yes, Kid Rock still sells Bud Light at his bar.

Kid Rock's latest opinions toward the beer brand are unknown, but as of now, his restaurant menu shows that Bud Light is still one of the many domestic beers available for customers to purchase.

His Nashville hotspot not only sells Budweiser, but Busch Light as well, which is a brand under the Anheuser-Busch Companies. Coincidentally, Kid Rock also called out the parent company at the end of his viral video after shooting up the Bud Light beer cases.