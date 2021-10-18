What Happens to Joe's Library Crush, Marienne, in 'You' Season 3?By Shannon Raphael
Oct. 18 2021, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains significant spoilers for Season 3 of You.
Though Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and his wife, Love Quinn-Goldberg (Victoria Pedretti) are living the domestic dream as newlyweds, homeowners, and as new parents when Season 3 of You begins, the murderous duo can't help but fall back into their old ways once they feel threatened or jealous.
Shortly after Love realized that Joe had become obsessed with their new neighbor, Natalie Engler (Michaela McManus), she killed the realtor with an ax.
While Joe did try to keep his feelings for other women at bay so he could avoid upsetting his bride again, he ultimately became fixated on his librarian boss, Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle).
In addition to being unaware of Joe and Love's killer tendencies, Marienne faced another looming threat throughout the season: she was involved in a custody dispute with her ex-husband, Ryan (Scott Michael Foster).
As her connection to the murderer grows, and her issues with her conniving ex come to a head, does Marienne die?
Does Marienne die in 'You' Season 3?
Though all of the other women Joe gets involved with do die in You, Marienne manages to survive throughout the entire third season. While the French librarian's life is spared (more on that later), Joe still meddles in Marienne's life by attempting to take care of her problems.
He first tells Marienne that his marriage to Love is over, and that the two can be together. After the two sleep together, it becomes clear that Joe will do anything to be with Marienne — even if that means harming someone else in her life.
Joe sets his sights on Marienne's ex-husband, Ryan, so their long-standing custody dispute over their daughter, Juliette, can come to a favorable end.
Joe kills Ryan after he learns that the TV personality was going to take Juliette away to live in New Jersey. He staged Ryan's death to look like a robbery-homicide, and nobody suspected anything different.
What happens to Marienne at the end of 'You' Season 3?
Marienne may not die in Season 3 of You, but her life does change considerably because of Joe and Love.
In the Season 3 finale, "What Is Love?," Love tells Marienne that she has never actually been separated from Joe. She also asks Marienne to consider whether Ryan really died in a robbery gone wrong. Love claims that Joe has become obsessed with Marienne.
Though Love had initially planned on killing Marienne, she decides to let her go. Love says that Marienne should take her daughter far away.
Once Joe's latest obsession leaves his house, he ends up killing Love. After Joe has taken care of his wife and he's placed his son, Henry, in someone else's care, he heads to Paris. He assumes that Marienne has brought her daughter to her home city, and he's on the hunt to find them.
Joe (who is now known as Nick) will be in the City of Lights for Season 4 — it just remains to be seen if he will be able to locate Marienne.
"All I know, mon amour, is I'll search the world if I have to," Joe says in the closing minutes of the season. "I will find you."
Season 3 of You is available to stream on Netflix now.