What Happens to Joe's Library Crush, Marienne, in 'You' Season 3?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains significant spoilers for Season 3 of You.

Though Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and his wife, Love Quinn-Goldberg (Victoria Pedretti) are living the domestic dream as newlyweds, homeowners, and as new parents when Season 3 of You begins, the murderous duo can't help but fall back into their old ways once they feel threatened or jealous.

Shortly after Love realized that Joe had become obsessed with their new neighbor, Natalie Engler (Michaela McManus), she killed the realtor with an ax.