Get to Know Dylan Arnold, the Rising Star Behind Theo on ‘You’

In 2018’s Halloween and this year’s Halloween Kills, Dylan plays Cameron Elam, boyfriend of Allyson Nelson (Andi Matichak), who’s the granddaughter of protagonist Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis).

And in 2019’s After and the following year’s After We Collided, Dylan plays Noah Porter, the boyfriend that Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) leaves for Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin).