Miley Cyrus Famously Didn't Speak to Her Dad, Billy Ray Cyrus — Where Do They Stand Now? The father-daughter duo's relationship was never the same after his divorce from her mother, Tish Cyrus. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 23 2026, 5:12 p.m. ET

Singer and actor Miley Cyrus is by far one of the coolest nepo babies Hollywood has ever seen, and, unlike some celebrity babies, she's earned all of her success. In 2006, Miley became a Disney Channel darling after her debut acting role as the titular character, Hannah Montana. On the beloved series, she starred alongside her father, Billy Ray Cyrus who, at the time, was the bigger star due to his 1992 single, "Achy Breaky Heart." On the show, Billy played Miley's dad, Robbie Ray.

Since they played father and daughter on-screen, their fans have become intrigued by their off-screen relationship. For the most part, Miley and Billy Ray seemed to get along fine. However, they went through a rough patch that caused the "Party in the U.S.A." singer to distance herself from her dad. So, are Miley and Billy Ray on speaking terms now? Here's what to know.

Does Miley Cyrus speak to her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, now?

Sweet nibblets, indeed! After spending several years apart, Miley and Billy Ray are back in each other's lives. In September 2025, the "Adore You" singer released a single about mending her relationship with her father called "Secrets." To make her message even sweeter, Miley tapped her dad's favorite band, Fleetwood Mac, to join the track. While sharing a clip of the song's video on Instagram, Miley shared that she wrote it for Billy Ray as a "peace offering" in hopes they could move forward.

"This song was written as a peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved. In my experience, forgiveness and freedom are one and the same.Thank you to Lindsey Buckingham & Mick Fleetwood for bringing magic to the music. This song is for my dad."

Billy Ray approved of Miley's message, which was also his 64th birthday present, and expressed as much in an Instagram post of his own. The post included a throwback photo of him and Miley and confirmed that the gesture helped mend their relationship. While discussing the song with CBS Mornings in October 2025, Miley told news correspondent Tracy Smith that "One great song can do more for the soul than a million therapy sessions."

She also said she and Billy Ray didn't need to do much to resolve their issues after she shared the song with him, stating that he "cried" when she told him about it. “We didn't feel that there needed to be a whole conversation, because him and I just communicate better through song,” Miley explained. “And so once he got the song, it feels like it said something in a couple of minutes that would have taken, you know, maybe a family with a more structured, therapeutic dynamic a lot of sessions.”

The father-daughter duo's torn relationship began after Billy Ray and Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus's 2022 divorce. While the family has never shared exactly what caused the division, reports surfaced that Miley sided with Tish after the divorce and after her dad married Firerose, whom he later divorced in 2024.

According to her interview with Monica Lewinsky for her podcast, Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky, Miley admitted that she, her parents, and her siblings went through a "dark decade" where they were always in disarray. Thankfully, she said everyone in her family is on better terms today. In addition to Miley, Billy Ray and Tish had four other children — Brandi, Trace, Christopher, Braison and Noah.