Does Paul Thomas Anderson's 'One Battle After Another' Have a Post-Credit Scene? Leonardo DiCaprio and Benicio Del Toro star in the thriller from the acclaimed 'Phantom Thread' director. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 30 2025, 10:28 a.m. ET

Movie studios are constantly giving audiences a sneak peek of what they're working on next. Trailers, posters, and a wide variety of ads are sent out into the world to make as many viewers as possible aware of new movies. However, there is one marketing technique that saw an increase in popularity thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Post-credit scenes catch the attention of the audience right as everyone is leaving the theater.

After years of keeping audiences waiting, Paul Thomas Anderson is ready to return, thanks to One Battle After Another. The thriller, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Benicio Del Toro, has been the subject of an extensive marketing campaign by Warner Bros. Does One Battle After Another have a post-credit scene? Here's what we know about the last moments of the thriller that took over the box office during its debut.

Source: Warner Bros.

Does 'One Battle After Another' have a post-credit scene?

No, One Battle After Another does not have a post-credit scene. The only extra material that appears on the screen once the movie is over is a small tribute to Adam Somner, one of the producers behind the movie and the first assistant director of the production. Since the narrative of One Battle After Another comes to a close pretty swiftly, there is no need for the studio to tease an immediate continuation of the story.

One Battle After Another follows the story of Pat Calhoun (Leonardo DiCaprio), a man who used to be a part of the French 75 revolutionary group. The protagonist of the movie had a daughter with Perfidia Beverly Hills (Teyanah Taylor). Years after his glory days are behind him, Pat (under the new identity of Bob Ferguson) is forced to jump back into the action to protect his daughter from a dangerous military officer.

How long is 'One Battle After Another'?

Paul Thomas Anderson is known in the industry for delivering compelling dramas that focus on the turbulent psyche of his protagonists. Exploring such complex characters takes some time, which is why Paul's movies are long. One Battle After Another runs for 162 minutes, which equals 2 hours and 42 minutes. The number places the thriller just 30 minutes below the runtime of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Source: Mega

How does 'One Battle After Another' end?

The plot of One Battle After Another leads audiences to discover that Willa (Chase Infiniti) isn't actually Bob's biological daughter. Perfidia was forced to have intimate relations with Col. Steven J. Lockjaw (Sean Penn) in exchange for her freedom. The dangerous military officer chased down his daughter and Bob in order to execute them. However, when the white supremacist group known as the Christmas Adventurers discovers that Lockjaw has a non-white daughter, the officer is killed.