"We Are the Titans" — See the 'Remember the Titans' Cast Now The iconic sports film premiered on September 29, 2000. By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 29 2025, 4:50 p.m. ET Source: Walt Disney Pictures

One of the most iconic sports movies in history, Remember the Titans, told the true story of the attempt to integrate the football team at T.C. Williams High School and its first Black head coach, Herman Boone (played by Denzel Washington). The movie starred up-and-coming actors of its time, including Ryan Hurst, Kate Bosworth, Ryan Gosling, and Donald Faison.

Article continues below advertisement

Fast forward 25 years, and these actors are still making waves in Hollywood and have fond memories of their time on the gridiron. So, where is the cast of Remember the Titans now? Keep reading to find out.

Denzel Washington (Herman Boone)

Source: Walt Disney Pictures / MEGA

The no-nonsense football coach was played by the one and only Denzel Washington. To prepare for the role, Denzel met with the real-life Coach Boone, who jokingly did not think he was a fit for the movie. "The first thing he tells me is that I'm all wrong for the part, mostly because I'm not handsome enough," he said at the time. "I think he's kidding me, then I realize he's dead serious. He's a real old-school, football-coach piece of work." Today, Denzel is still one of Hollywood's A-list stars, starring in movies such as Gladiator 2 and the upcoming Black Panther 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Will Patton (Bill Yoast)

Source: Walt Disney Pictures / PRIME

Before playing Coach Yoast in Remember the Titans, Will Patton was best known for his roles in Armageddon, Gone in 60 Seconds, and The Postman. More recently, he starred in Prime Video series Outer Range alongside Josh Brolin and Kevin Costner's Western trilogy Horizon: An American Saga. He also appeared in 10 episodes of Yellowstone.

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Hurst (Gerry Bertier)

Source: Walt Disney Pictures / Instagram

Following his breakthrough role as quarterback Gerry Bertier, Ryan Hurst went on to star in the Mel Gibson war drama We Were Soldiers and the FX series Sons of Anarchy. Other credits in Ryan's filmography include The Walking Dead, S.W.A.T., and the upcoming Christopher Nolan film, The Odyssey.

Article continues below advertisement

Wood Harris (Julius Campbell)

Source: Walt Disney Pictures / MEGA

As Gerry's enemy turned BFF, Wood Harris was perfectly cast as Julius Campbell. From Remember the Titans, Wood went on to appear in acclaimed TV series such as The Wire, Justified, and Empire. He also starred in another iconic sports franchise, Creed, alongside Michael B. Jordan. In 2025, Wood is set to co-star with Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Faison (Petey Jones)

Source: Walt Disney Pictures / MEGA

Before Scrubs, Donald Faison was Remember the Titans' Petey Jones. Along with nine seasons on the ABC medical comedy, Donald is best known for his roles in Kick-Ass 2, The Exes, and Extended Family. Next up for Donald? An untitled Scrubs reboot project.

Article continues below advertisement

Ethan Suplee (Louie Lastik)

Ethan Suplee kept busy in the 2000s, appearing in movies such as John Q, The Butterfly Effect, and, of course, Remember the Titans. He also starred in the NBC sitcom, My Name Is Earl. Today, Ethan is making headlines for his impressive weight loss. "Weight loss was just the very first tiny step in the marathon of life. It turns out, keeping it off is a much tougher task. Unlike a diet, which is temporary, keeping it off is a forever pursuit," he wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Hayden Panettiere (Sheryl Yoast)

Hayden Panettiere was able to make the transition from child star to adult actress seamlessly, going from Remember the Titans to Heroes and Nashville. However, Hayden opened up about her struggles with addiction in 2022, telling People, "My saving grace is that I couldn't be messy while on set and working. But things kept getting out of control [off set]. And as I got older, the drugs and alcohol became something I almost couldn't live without." Hayden also shares a 9-year-old daughter with her ex-husband, Wladimir Klitschko.

Article continues below advertisement

Kip Pardue (Ronnie "Sunshine" Bass)

Source: Walt Disney Pictures / MEGA

Who didn't love hippy quarterback Sunshine in Remember the Titans? Despite some success following the football movie, including roles in Mad Men, Ray Donovan, and NCIS: Los Angeles, Kip has kept a pretty low profile since 2018. His last major role was Frank Dean in the Hulu Marvel series, Runaways.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Bosworth (Emma Hoyt)

Source: Walt Disney Pictures / Instagram

Kate Bosworth's breakout film role was playing Gerry's not-so-accepting girlfriend Emma Hoyt. Fast forward, Kate is one of Hollywood's darlings, appearing in iconic roles such as Anne in Blue Crush, Rosalee in Win a Date With Tad Hamilton, and Lois Lane in Bryan Singer's Superman Returns. Today, she is married to actor Justin Long, and the couple welcomed a baby girl in July 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Gosling (Alan Bosley)

Source: Walt Disney Pictures / MEGA

Before The Notebook made him a household name, Ryan Gosling was perfect as the country music-loving football player Alan Bosley. Since then, Ryan has been nominated for three Academy Awards, starred as Ken in the Barbie movie, and is in a relationship with Eva Mendes.

Article continues below advertisement

Burgess Jenkins (Ray Budds)

Source: Walt Disney Pictures / Instagram

Gerry's BFF, Ray Budds, didn't last long on the Titans football team, but actor Burgess Jenkins has been booked and busy for over two decades in Hollywood. He has starred in TV series such as One Tree Hill, Nashville, and The Young and the Restless. He is also the proud dad of a daughter named Harper.

Article continues below advertisement

Gregory Alan Williams (Paul "Doc" Hines)

Source: Walt Disney Pictures / Instagram

Coach Boone's right-hand man, Paul "Doc" Hines, was played perfectly by Gregory Alan Williams. You might also recognize Gregory from his roles in Necessary Roughness, The Game, and Greenleaf. More recently, he portrayed Martin Imari on The Righteous Gemstones and Eli in the Netflix movie Ruth & Boaz. He is also set to appear in the 2025 spinoff, 9-1-1: Nashville.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Ari Parker (Carol Boone)

Source: Walt Disney Pictures / MEGA

Nicole Ari Parker played Coach Boone's wife, Carol Boone. Nicole continues to keep busy, starring in TV shows and movies such as Empire, And Just Like That..., and The Best Man franchise. She has been married to her husband, Boris Kodjoe, since 2005, and the couple shares two kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Craig Kirkwood (Jerry "Rev" Harris)

Source: Walt Disney Pictures