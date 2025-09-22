Distractify
RIP Ray Liotta and More 'Goodfellas' Stars Who Have Sadly Passed Away

"As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.”

Published Sept. 22 2025, 1:52 p.m. ET

The Goodfellas Cast Members Who Have Sadly Passed Away
Known as one of the most iconic gangster films in history, Goodfellas premiered on September 19, 1990. The movie, directed by Martin Scorsese, starred actors Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, and Joe Pesci as Brooklyn mobsters in the 1960s and '70s.

Sadly, over the years, some of Goodfellas' most prominent stars have passed away, including Ray, who portrayed Henry Hill in the movie.

Following his death, Martin revealed he had plans to work with Ray again, writing, "[we] had many plans to work together again, but the timing was always off, or the project wasn’t quite right,” adding, "I regret that now."

Keep reading to look back at the Goodfellas stars we lost.

Ray Liotta (Henry Hill)

goodfellas stars died ray liotta
One of Ray Liotta's breakout roles, Goodfellas put the actor on the map and led to roles in films such as Unlawful Entry, Hannibal, and Killing Them Softly.

Ray died in his sleep on May 26, 2022, at the age of 67. His last film was 2024's 1992 starring Tyrese Gibson and Scott Eastwood. He is survived by his daughter, Karsen.

Paul Sorvino (Paul Cicero)

goodfellas stars died paul sorvino
Paul Sorvino also passed away in 2022, just a few months after Ray Liotta. "Our hearts are broken," his wife said at the time. "There will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage."

His daughter, Mira Sorvino, also wrote, " My heart is rent asunder — a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much." Along with Goodfellas, Paul is remembered for his work in Law & Order and Romeo + Juliet.

Frank Vincent (Billy Batts)

goodfellas stars died frank vincent
Before The Sopranos, Frank Vincent was a frequent collaborator with Martin Scorsese, starring in Raging Bull, Casino, and, of course, Goodfellas.

Sadly, Frank passed away in September 2017 at the age of 80, shortly after undergoing open-heart surgery.

Frank Adonis (Anthony Stabile)

goodfellas stars died frank adonis
Frank Adonis, seated to the right of Ray Liotta's Henry Hill, is best known for playing Anthony Stabile in the '90s film. He also starred in Raging Bull, Casino, and Wall Street.

Frank died in December 2018 at the age of 83 due to kidney disease.

Tony Sirico (Tony Stacks)

goodfellas stars died tony sirico
Another actor in the Goodfellas to Sopranos pipeline is Tony Sirico, who portrayed Tony Stacks in the gangster movie before stealing the spotlight as Paulie in the HBO TV series a decade later.

Tony also passed away shortly after Ray Liotta in 2022 at the age of 79 after being diagnosed with dementia. He is survived by his two kids, Joanne and Richard.

Chuck Low (Morris Kessler)

goodfellas stars died chuck low
Chuck Low's filmography includes Once Upon a Time in America, Goodfellas, and Sleepers. He died on September 18, 2017.

Suzanne Shepherd (Karen's Mother)

goodfellas stars died suzanne shepherd
Along with playing Karen's overbearing mom in Goodfellas, Suzanne is also known for her role as Aunt Tweedy in Mystic Pizza and portraying Carmela's mom, Mary, in The Sopranos.

Sadly, Suzanne died on November 17, 2023, at the age of 89. She is survived by her daughter, Kate.

Catherine Scorsese (Tommy's Mother)

goodfellas stars died catherine scorsese
Martin Scorsese has his own mom make a cameo in Goodfellas in a scene that was mostly improvised.

His mother passed away on January 6, 1997, at the age of. 87. Her husband, and Martin's dad, Charles Scorsese, also had a cameo in the film. He passed away a few years earlier at the age of 80.

