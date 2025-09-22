RIP Ray Liotta and More 'Goodfellas' Stars Who Have Sadly Passed Away "As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 22 2025, 1:52 p.m. ET Source: Warner Bros.

Known as one of the most iconic gangster films in history, Goodfellas premiered on September 19, 1990. The movie, directed by Martin Scorsese, starred actors Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, and Joe Pesci as Brooklyn mobsters in the 1960s and '70s.

Article continues below advertisement

Sadly, over the years, some of Goodfellas' most prominent stars have passed away, including Ray, who portrayed Henry Hill in the movie. Following his death, Martin revealed he had plans to work with Ray again, writing, "[we] had many plans to work together again, but the timing was always off, or the project wasn’t quite right,” adding, "I regret that now." Keep reading to look back at the Goodfellas stars we lost.

Ray Liotta (Henry Hill)

Source: Warner Bros.

One of Ray Liotta's breakout roles, Goodfellas put the actor on the map and led to roles in films such as Unlawful Entry, Hannibal, and Killing Them Softly. Ray died in his sleep on May 26, 2022, at the age of 67. His last film was 2024's 1992 starring Tyrese Gibson and Scott Eastwood. He is survived by his daughter, Karsen.

Article continues below advertisement

Paul Sorvino (Paul Cicero)

Source: Warner Bros.

Paul Sorvino also passed away in 2022, just a few months after Ray Liotta. "Our hearts are broken," his wife said at the time. "There will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage." His daughter, Mira Sorvino, also wrote, " My heart is rent asunder — a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much." Along with Goodfellas, Paul is remembered for his work in Law & Order and Romeo + Juliet.

Article continues below advertisement

Frank Vincent (Billy Batts)

Source: Warner Bros.

Before The Sopranos, Frank Vincent was a frequent collaborator with Martin Scorsese, starring in Raging Bull, Casino, and, of course, Goodfellas. Sadly, Frank passed away in September 2017 at the age of 80, shortly after undergoing open-heart surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

Frank Adonis (Anthony Stabile)

Source: Warner Bros.

Frank Adonis, seated to the right of Ray Liotta's Henry Hill, is best known for playing Anthony Stabile in the '90s film. He also starred in Raging Bull, Casino, and Wall Street. Frank died in December 2018 at the age of 83 due to kidney disease.

Article continues below advertisement

Tony Sirico (Tony Stacks)

Source: Warner Bros.

Another actor in the Goodfellas to Sopranos pipeline is Tony Sirico, who portrayed Tony Stacks in the gangster movie before stealing the spotlight as Paulie in the HBO TV series a decade later. Tony also passed away shortly after Ray Liotta in 2022 at the age of 79 after being diagnosed with dementia. He is survived by his two kids, Joanne and Richard.

Article continues below advertisement

Chuck Low (Morris Kessler)

Source: Warner Bros.

Chuck Low's filmography includes Once Upon a Time in America, Goodfellas, and Sleepers. He died on September 18, 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Suzanne Shepherd (Karen's Mother)

Source: Warner Bros.

Along with playing Karen's overbearing mom in Goodfellas, Suzanne is also known for her role as Aunt Tweedy in Mystic Pizza and portraying Carmela's mom, Mary, in The Sopranos. Sadly, Suzanne died on November 17, 2023, at the age of 89. She is survived by her daughter, Kate.

Article continues below advertisement

Catherine Scorsese (Tommy's Mother)

Source: Warner Bros.