Lindy and Stacia Question Nate's Intentions on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for the Aug. 10 episode of Married at First Sight.

Even though Married at First Sight isn't a dating show like The Bachelor, there are times when cast members worry about the intentions of others. In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the Aug. 10 episode of MAFS, Lindy voices concerns to Stacia about Nate's intentions — and it looks like Stacia may have some trouble totally trusting him as her new husband.