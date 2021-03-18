'Station 19' Fans Think Something Really Bad Is About to Happen to Travis

Rumors about Travis started to emerge in May 2020, after the Station 19 episode depicting Ryan Tanne r's tragic death aired. At the time, many fans were worried for Travis — but they had no reason to be. Likewise, there are no signs indicating that Travis's life was in danger at present. He and Vic (Barrett Doss) briefly addressed the prospect of growing old together in a crucial scene of "Train in Vain," however.

Many fans have taken it to Twitter to point out that they would happily die for Travis.

"The Covid episodes of Station 19 are amazing and I would die for Vic and Travis," tweeted @lfclaura_.

"I would like a Station 19 convention so I can meet Jay Hayden and Okieriete Onaodowan and tell them I would die for Travis and Dean," tweeted @sophiasmorgan.