Drake's New Celebrity Beef Explained — This Time It's With Steve Lacy Drake has added a new beef to his portfolio, this time with musician Steve Lacy. Here's what started it all. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 26 2024, 12:26 p.m. ET

There are a few celebrities known for the people they feud with. Some of these most famous feuds include President-elect Donald Trump and Rosie O'Donnell; Bette Davis and Joan Crawford; Cardi B and Nicki Minaj; Ye and Taylor Swift; and of course, Aubrey "Drake" Graham and basically everyone. But most famously, Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

However, Drake is adding a new beef to his portfolio. This time it's with American singer/songwriter and musician, Steve Thomas Lacy-Moya (known as Steve Lacy). Here's what we know about how this beef started, and how it's going now.

Drake's new beef with Steve Lacy, explained.

Drake can't seem to stop himself from starting new beef, and this was evident after he appeared on a livestream with gaming content creator xQc. It all started when Steve's Billboard No. 1 hit song "Bad Habit" from 2022 came on during the stream.

Drake quipped, "This guy’s like a fragile opp, but this is a good song, though." xQc pushed him to clarify, and Drake reluctantly did, adding, "The chat knows what I’m talking about. Fragility.”

Steve then responded on Instagram, playfully writing, "Yoooooooooo,” with two crying emojis. Later, Steve added, “Who tryna be my … fragile opp?” In the past, Steve has collaborated with Kendrick, so while it seems like a whole new beef, this is probably just a continuation of the well-established beef Drake already has with Kendrick. In Drake's mind, at least. It's not uncommon for celebrity cohorts to be lumped in with their friends and get drawn into beef whether they want to or not.

What's the benefit of a beef for Drake?

Of course, this begs the question: Why does Drake have beef with so many people? What benefit does he gain from beefing with another celebrity, when all it turns into is petty sniping back and forth at one another through songs, sound bites, and social media comments? There have certainly been things said on all sides that are worthy of some feuding. But the answer could be fairly simple: Any publicity is good publicity.

Drake's music may not currently be topping the charts, but his name is still in the headlines. And when, for instance, Kendrick released a new surprise album in November of 2024, Drake was immediately given some honorary mentions because of his "Heart" song beef back and forth with the fellow rapper. Earlier this year, Kendrick's song "Not Like Us" featured a line aimed at Drake which reads, "Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young. Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor."

Drake later filed a lawsuit over the song's "unfair" promotion, which then turned the narrative favorably in his direction as the "wronged" party. So while it may seem exhausting and petty from the outside, there is some shrewd business practice going on behind the scenes. That's not to say it's not also about the fact that Drake disagrees strongly with others and is unafraid to do so publicly.