Eduardo Xol Died With Lots of Love in His Life — Was He Married? The former 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' star died of an apparent stabbing in September 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 26 2024, 4:15 p.m. ET

Singer and actor Eduardo Xol died on Sept. 20, 2024, at 58. The artist gained reality TV fame when he appeared on ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Before Eduardo's untimely death, he was adored by those who watched him on TV and, more importantly, the people in his inner circle. Several friends and family members have spoken about the light he brought to their lives and his willingness to serve others.

Following his time on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Eduardo led a private life and, unlike many of his reality brethren, rarely shared his life on social media. Since he died, many wonder if he was married or children that he left behind.

Was Eduardo Xol married at the time of his death?

As far as we know, Eduardo didn't have a wife or any other spouse when he died. The reality alum didn't post much on his social media accounts, and his Facebook shows his relationship status as single. Eduardo also had no public photos of him with a partner on his respective accounts. His last visible Facebook post from 2017 was a collage of Christmas photos with his parents, his sister, Monica Cayajon, and other family members.

Eduardo Xol's tight-knit family confirmed his death in September 2024.

While Eduardo didn't appear to have been married, his love for his family was something he valued just as much. He often shared stories of his bond with his family, especially his sister, Monica. In 2011, Eduardo and Monica spoke to the Lupus Foundation of America. They discussed how Eduardo built a zen garden retreat for his sister in her home to support her during her battle with autoimmune disease. He said the gesture was a testament to how close the family had been for his entire life.

Eduardo's family released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter following his death. They expressed their grief in losing their loved one and asked for "privacy" as they navigated the loss.

"We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of our beloved Eduardo Xol," Eduardo's family wrote. "As his family, we know that his kindness has touched the lives of so many."

"We ask for that kindness returned now allowing our privacy to be respected as we process our grief," they continued. "In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made in Eduardo’s name to the Lupus Foundation of America as he spent so much of his life in the service of others.”

Richard Gonzalez was arrested in connection with Eduardo Xol's murder.

As Eduardo's family continues mourning him, an arrest was made regarding his Sept. 10, 2024 stabbing. On the morning of Sept. 10, the reality alum called Palm Springs Police Department (PSPD) to report that he had been stabbed by an unknown assailant. When police arrived, they found Eduardo in an apartment suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was then sent to a Palm Springs hospital, where he died from the injuries a week later.