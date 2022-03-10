'Elden Ring' Is Detecting "Inappropriate Activity" for Players When There May Be None

A thread in the Elden Ring subreddit brought the issue to light. The initial post mentions that the player was in the middle of a boss fight when they were suddenly sent back to the main menu with an error on their screen that read "Inappropriate Activity Detected, returning to main menu."

The post also mentions that they didn't have any other abnormal apps open other than listening to music via Firefox. They also had a player summoned into their game to help with a boss at the time.