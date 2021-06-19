‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Stars Reflect on Season 4 and Look Ahead to Season 5

In the Season 4 finale, June and the other handmaids beat Commander Fred to death, but actor Joseph Fiennes is fine with that plot development.

“I felt like I’ve come to the end of the road with Fred,” Joseph told Entertainment Weekly. “I won’t miss him so much. You know, I made a decision with Fred that he would toe a particular line. That there may be glimpses of opportunity to redeem himself, but he would never take them.”