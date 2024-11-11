Home > News > Politics Meet Matthew Manda: The Man by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s Side Meet Elise Stefanik's husband -- a longtime advocate for gun ownership. By D.M. Published Nov. 11 2024, 5:30 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

President-elect Donald Trump has offered Elise Stefanik the role of the next ambassador of the United Nations, according to a statement given to CNN. The appointment is set to begin when Trump takes office in January. “I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” Trump said in a statement.

Elise has been making headlines in Washington in recent years, due to her outspoken criticism of Hamas following the October 7 attacks in Israel. The New York representative has built a reputation as one of the most vocal Republican figures in Congress, speaking out on everything from election security to economic policy. Her district, which covers a large portion of New York’s North Country, has long-held conservative values, and Elise taps into this.



While Elise has built her political career in Washington, her husband Matthew Manda plays a supportive role. Matthew has a very different career, but the two have been able to make things work.

Who is Elise Stefanik’s husband? Meet Matthew Manda!

Elise Stefanik is headed for political stardom, as she is set to take over a key position in Donald Trump’s administration. Now, some are interested in her personal life – which includes spending time with her husband and son. Matthew works in communications and public relations at the National Shooting Sports Foundation, according to The Times Union. Per the publication, Matthew and Elise met in 2012 and tied the knot five years later.

And while the two have different career paths, they appear to have the same political leanings. Both are strong supporters of the gun industry and have become champions for gun ownership. In August, Elise introduced a bill that would reverse New York’s recent gun regulations, The Daily News Online reports.

“I am proud to introduce the Modern Firearm Safety Act to put a stop to the unconstitutional gun-grabbing agenda pushed on law-abiding American citizens by far-left Democrats,” Elise said in a statement. "My legislation would ban Albany Democrats from imposing illegal handgun roster requirements meant to deter gun ownership."

Elise and Matthew share a son named Sam.

In August 2021, Elise and Matthew welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Samuel “Sam” Albritton Manda. "Our hearts are bursting with joy and our lives have never been fuller. We are truly blessed by our most precious gift, Baby Sam," she said at the time.

Elise has since credited becoming a mother for her passion for politics, and made her "want to advocate even stronger for the future of our children," per The Conservateur. She has since gone on to spearhead several bills aimed at children including the Fairness to Kids with Cancer Act, the Military Moms Act, the Protecting Mothers and Infants’ Access to Milk Act, and the Babies Need More Formula Now Act.