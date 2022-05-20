Emmy Rossum's Full Transformation in 'Angelyne' Took Nearly 12 Hours

Angelyne centers around the story of Los Angeles "it" girl Ronia Tamar Goldberg. In the 1980s, Ronia posed for a series of photos that sprung up on billboards in Los Angeles during that time with only one word attached: Angelyne. The name became Ronia's new identity as she rose to power and fame as that girl on the billboard.

How long did it take for Emmy to transform into the iconic Angelyne for the Peacock series? We've got the answer for you here.