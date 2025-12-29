A Look at Enrique Iglesias’s Private Family With Longtime Partner Anna Kournikova The ultra-private couple welcomed their fourth child in December 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 29 2025, 5:54 p.m. ET Source: Mega/Instagram/@annakournikova

Some celebrities prove that you can be highly visible and still keep your private matters to yourself. For those born before 2003, there was once a time during Michael Jackson’s lifetime when we had no idea what his children, Paris Jackson, Michael Joseph “Prince” Jackson, and Bigi (formerly Blanket) Jackson looked like, which has changed since the King of Pop’s 2009 death.

And while more celebrities are becoming more relaxed and have even made Instagram accounts for their children, other stars, such as Enrique Iglesias, prefer their kids to stay shielded from the limelight as much as possible. Enrique and his longtime partner, Anna Kournikova, are known for maintaining the privacy of their relationship. The couple has also been openly selective about what fans see regarding their children. So, many were surprised when the couple shared a photo of all four of their kids with the world following the 2025 arrival of their fourth baby.

Here’s the scoop on the “Bailamos” singer’s children.

Source: Mega

A breakdown of Enrique Iglesias’s 4 kids.

Enrique and Anna became parents for the first time in 2017, 16 years after they connected on the set of his “Escape” music video in 2001. Then, their twins, Lucy and Nicholas, were born. Three years later, they welcomed their daughter, Mary. During the 2025 holiday season, the couple posted an Instagram photo of their children posing with their new baby, nicknamed “Sunshine,” without sharing the baby’s real name or sex.

“My Sunshines,” Anna wrote underneath the photo of her four little ones.

The adorable post came just three days after the couple confirmed that baby Sunshine was born on Dec. 17, 2025. According to People, Anna and Enrique were excited to expand their family, saying they were “very happy to be parents again” after learning she was pregnant. “They have proven to be great parents to their three children, and both of them love the process,” a source told the outlet in February 2025. “They enjoy the activities and all that goes along with raising children.”

Enrique Iglesias says his kids already know how to sing 1 of his biggest hits.

In addition to being a father, Enrique, who rose to musical fame in the ‘90s, remains passionate about his music. In a December 2023 interview with Today, the Grammy winner said his kids are also beginning to realize how big a deal his father is to the public.

"My son, when he saw me at rehearsal, it was like, ‘What?!'" Enrique said while on tour with Ricky Martin. “Because he's seen a lot of music videos and videos onstage of me performing, but to be able to see it in person, the production and lights, it was like ‘Oh, my god.' He was like watching an alien or UFO, in a good way. He was amazed."

The artist further shared that his kids, namely his daughter Mary, have already chosen their favorite song from his catalog. “Whenever I go to pick her up at school, I pick up all of them, and she's always the one who starts singing ‘I Like It' a lot of times," Enrique explained. "And then they all start singing it together. It's the cutest thing ever. That's her favorite song."