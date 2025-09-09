Eric Stonestreet Married Lindsay Schweitzer During Their Birthday Week The 'Modern Family' alum and his wife got engaged in 2021. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 9 2025, 11:14 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor Eric Stonestreet's career has seen significant and hilarious strides. He spent 11 years on the hilarious sitcom Modern Family, a move that propelled his success. During and after the show's impressive run, Eric landed movie roles that allowed him to continue flaunting his comedic chops, with roles in The Santa Clauses and Madagascar: A Little Wild, in addition to more serious roles in shows like Dexter: Resurrection.

In addition to expanding his career, Eric announced he reached a significant milestone in his personal life. The actor married his longtime partner, and announced the marriage in the most adorable way. Here's what to know.

Eric Stonestreet casually announced his marriage to Lindsay Schweitzer.

On Sept. 9, 2025, Eric shared the happy news of his marriage with his fans. After years of playing Mr. Mitch Pritchett (played by his Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson), Eric tied the knot with his fiancée, Lindsay Schweitzer. The actor announced the marriage with a carousel Instagram post filled with snapshots of the couple on their big day. One photo showed them walking hand-in-hand down the aisle and another one of them posing as "The Stonestreets."

"It’s my birthday and guess what I got?" Eric captioned the carousel. The actor and his bride received multiple congratulatory comments under their post, including one from Eric's TV husband, Jesse Tyler Ferguson. "Of all second marriages, this one is my favorite!" Jesse Tyler exclaimed. "I love you both! I'm so happy for you!!!!" "Congratulations! So happy for you both," Octavia Spencer cheered. "Is mitch okay with this??" a Modern Family fan joked.

The nuptials also happened around the same time as Lindsay's birthday, which is two days before Eric's. On her birthday, he shared a heartfelt post of his bride with several snapshots of herself and some they've shared during their relationship.

"Happy Birthday, Lindsay!" Eric wrote after praising his wife's natural beauty earlier in the post. "You are beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of to do life with.And your outside beauty doesn’t come close to the blood, guts, cells, water, molecules, tissue, bones, and organs that make up your insides. Rereading that, I probably could have just said, ‘to your inside beauty.’"

Eric Stonestreet and his wife, Lindsay Schweitzer, became engaged in 2021.

Eric and his bride, Lindsay, didn't immediately share their wedding plans with their fans. However, many knew a marriage was happening, as the couple announced their engagement in August 2021 with another Instagram carousel. In the post, Eric made several facial expressions as Lindsay flaunted her gorgeous ring.

"She said, 'She’d have her people call my people,'" Eric captioned the adorable post.

According to People, the couple, who had been dating since they met at an event in 2016, always knew they would seal the deal with a wedding where family and friends surrounded them. Eric told the outlet in January 2025 that their home renovation plans were derailing their nuptials. He also shared that they wanted to make sure Lindsay's twin boys from a previous relationship, who he is officially now stepfather to, were comfortable in their new home.

"Right from the beginning of when we started building the house, [the wedding] was like, right at the top of the list of things that we imagined happening here,” Eric said, adding he wanted all of his Modern Family co-stars at his home wedding. "We're doing this kind of late in life, building this house. We immediately started thinking of all the memories we're going to have there with the boys and family. And, of course, the wedding being one of the things.”