'RHONY's' Erin Lichy and Husband Abe Lichy Juggle Life With Three Kids and a Fourth on the Way

A standout on Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York City, Erin Lichy is more than just a reality TV star. Known for her thriving career as a real estate agent, her eye for interior design, and her commitment to sustainability, Erin is also a devoted mom to three young kids, all of whom she shares with her husband, Abe Lichy.

In November 2024, Erin dropped a jaw-dropping update about her family, sparking even more curiosity about her life as a mom. Ready to meet Erin’s little ones and get the scoop on how her family dynamics are changing in 2025? Let’s dive in!

All about 'RHONY' star Erin Lichy's kids.

Erin and Abe Lichy welcomed their first child, Levi, in late 2014. Now 9 years old, Levi started fourth grade in September 2024. Their second child, Layla, 7, arrived in 2017, and the couple completed their trio with Elijah, 4, who was born in 2020. It seems Erin joined the "COVID baby" club with Elijah, just like Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson, who welcomed their son, Cosmo, in August 2021.

A quick scroll through Erin’s Instagram reveals just how hands-on she is as a mom. Whether it’s baking in the kitchen or exploring new destinations, Erin frequently shares moments of her and the kids making memories together. Her content is a testament to her commitment as a mom.

Is Erin from 'RHONY' pregnant?

Erin is getting ready to welcome her fourth child with her husband, Abe, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled. She confirmed her pregnancy in November 2024, sharing with Us Weekly that her father, who sadly passed away in October, knew about the pregnancy before his death, which has brought her much comfort. Based on the timeline, we know Erin has been pregnant since at least October 2024 and is set to welcome her new bundle of joy in 2025.

A Jan. 16, 2025, Instagram photo shows Erin’s growing baby bump, which has become quite prominent, further exciting fans. During her big reveal to Us Weekly, Erin admitted she didn’t know the baby’s sex yet but shared that she and Abe were already brainstorming names to prepare for the new addition to their family.

In December 2024, Erin opened up about her feelings on the pregnancy, confessing she wasn’t entirely ready but confident she could handle it, given her experience as a mom of three. "It’s exciting," Erin said, adding, "The kids are really excited. So, for me, that’s kind of the best part."