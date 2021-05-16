The Waverider Crew Added a New Member in Season 6: Meet Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz

The Waverider Crew Added a New Member in Season 6: Meet Esperanza "Spooner" CruzBy Anna Garrison
May. 16 2021, Published 2:28 p.m. ET
CW superhero show Legends of Tomorrow highlights many characters in the DC extended universe, especially those that have made appearances on other shows like Arrow or The Flash. Occasionally the show introduces original characters that do not have root in DC comics, such as the newest character added to the show Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Here's everything we know about the exciting new character on Season 6 of Legends of Tomorrow.
Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz is played by actress Lisseth Chavez.
You might recognize 31-year-old actress Lisseth Chavez from her previous work on shows such as Chicago P.D., The OA, and The Fosters. She was also a guest star on shows such as Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, Lucifer, Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med. Lisseth has said that she prefers to keep a high level of privacy about her personal life, but she does have a Salvadoran heritage.
In 2020, Lisseth was nominated for an Imagen Award for Best Supporting Actress: Television for her work on Chicago P.D. She left her role on the show to join Season 6 of Legends of Tomorrow as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, a character created entirely new for the show. Legends of Tomorrow has been around since 2016, and has a tendency to display the "kookier" side of the DCTV universe with time-travel and themed episodes.
Spooner Cruz is going to play a key role in 'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 6.
If fans will recall, Season 5 of Legends of Tomorrow ended on a cliffhanger. Fan-favorite character and leader of the Legends, Sara Lance, has been kidnapped by aliens. The crew on the Waverider now have to go and save her, but they need a member who is familiar with space aliens to help. Enter: Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz!
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lisseth gushes about her character and how Spooner's history will help save Sara from peril: "[Spooner is] just a tough, fearless, intuitive individual. Her fearless personality, I think, just fits in with all the missions that they go into. She's a survivor and I feel like she meets them at a really good time."
Spooner's backstory includes a childhood alien encounter that has left her guarded, fiercely independent, and with alien technology implanted in her head. Shaken from her experience, Spooner has spent her days since creating technology to protect herself and others against space aliens. While initially hesitant about joining a "goofy band of misfits," it sounds like the Legends crew are in desperate need of Spooner's expertise.
Lisseth also hinted at potential conflict between Spooner and the other crew members, but that she could get very close with one of them — does anyone have any guesses as to who it might be? Lisseth teased that fans will find out within the first three episodes how Spooner's dynamic with the rest of the crew will unfold, and we can't wait!
Watch new episodes of DC's Legends of Tomorrow on the CW, airing Sundays at 8 p.m. EST.