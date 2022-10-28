Believe It or Not, a Lot of Famous People Have Died on Halloween

It's that time of year again! Halloween is really the only time of year when indulging our spooky fantasies is socially accepted, so why not take it a little bit beyond jack-o-lanterns and candy?

Indeed, the true roots of Halloween are much spookier, and a lot has happened over the ages on this hallowed eve. This includes the deaths of some pretty famous celebrities. So, who exactly have they been? Let's take a look at the famous faces who died on Halloween over the years.