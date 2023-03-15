Home > Television > Reality TV Source: Fox Here's How and When to Catch New Episodes of 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 1 By Haylee Thorson Mar. 15 2023, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

Country road, take me home! There’s a new rural reality series on Fox, and it’s the ultimate country dating competition. On March 8, Farmer Wants a Wife premiered and it follows four farmers searching for their other half in an environment they hold near and dear. But what is the episode release schedule and how can you catch new episodes each week?

Article continues below advertisement

Featuring 32 women who are accustomed to city life trying their hand at rustic living, will the contestants have what it takes to win over their respective farmers? If the premise sounds promising, keep reading for details about the Farmer Wants a Wife episode release schedule, finale, cast, and more!

Source: Fox

Article continues below advertisement

We have the 'Farmer Wants a Wife' episode release schedule.

Farmer Wants a Wife debuted on Fox at 9 p.m. EST on a Wednesday, and this schedule will remain consistent for the rest of the season. New episodes of the rural reality series will continue to air on Wednesdays on the network, with Episode 3 premiering on March 22 at 9 p.m. EST. Season 1 of the country dating competition consists of ten episodes, with the finale occurring in the spring of 2023.

If you don’t have cable access, you can stream new episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife on Hulu. However, you won’t have access until the following Thursday morning each week. Additionally, you can subscribe to live television streaming services such as YouTube TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV for access to Fox’s live programs.

Article continues below advertisement

Which farmer did you fall in love with last night?? The premiere of @foxtv’s new dating series #FarmerWantsAWife is now streaming on Hulu. 💋 pic.twitter.com/JuyprM0k6y — Hulu (@hulu) March 9, 2023

When is the 'Farmer Wants a Wife' finale?

While Fox hasn’t announced the official finale date for Season 1 of Farmer Wants a Wife, the current schedule indicates it will occur in Spring 2023. With ten episodes in the first installment, we predict the finale of the farm life reality series will arrive early to mid-May. If Fox continues to debut new episodes every Wednesday at 9 p.m., Season 1 should end on May 10, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is the cast of 'Farmer Wants a Wife'?

The four farmers looking for love in this season of Farmer Wants a Wife include Hunter Grayson, Ryan Black, Landon Heaton, and Allen Foster. Hunter is a 31-year-old cattle and horse rancher who runs a 200-acre ranch from Watkinsville, Ga. 32-year-old Ryan is a horse breeder and trainer living in North Carolina and owns 44 acres of ranch land.

Source: Fox

Article continues below advertisement

Tennessee native and cattle rancher, Allen, 32, runs a 200-acre cattle ranch. Finally, Landon — a 35-year-old cattle rancher and Oklahoma native — owns 40 acres of farmhouse property, 300 acres of farmland, and a 300-acre cattle ranch.