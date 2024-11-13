Home > Entertainment > Music Flo Milli Confirmed She's Not Single Before She Posted Her Possible Baby Bump The "Never Lose Me" rapper shocked fans on Nov. 12 with her "bloated" pregnancy announcement. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 13 2024, 5:39 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

In November 2024, Rapper Flo Milli woke up her Instagram timeline after seemingly announcing she was expecting her first child. The video included her previewing her new song, which samples T-Pain’s “I’m N Love (Wit a Stripper).” As Flo Milli danced to the track, a man wearing a ski mask and a graphic tee with her face on it danced behind her. The “Never Lose Me” artist’s stomach protruded, convincing fans she was pregnant.

Several congratulatory comments later, Flo Milli denied being pregnant on X (formerly Twitter), asking her followers, “D--n, I can't be bloated?” But unlike one of her rap peers, GloRilla, Flo’s bare belly suggests a baby Flo could be on the way. In addition to wanting to know if the Alabama native is trolling us with a fake pregnancy, fans also need details on her possible baby daddy. So, who is Flo Milli dating? Let’s find out!

Who is Flo Milli dating?

Flo Milli may be known for songs like “We Not Humping” and “Conceited,” but it appears the artist has love on her agenda — for the right person. In a July 2024 interview with Fly Guy DC for Pandora. Inbriefly touched on her dating life and said a special someone caught her attention.

“I wouldn't say I'm single,” Flo Milli said, to which Fly Guy DC replied, “OK, so you’re single but not taken,” to which Flo Milli agreed. While Flo Milli was open enough to share an inkling of her love life, she didn’t share who the lucky mystery man was. It’s also unclear if the beau was the same one she danced with her possible pregnancy announcement.

Flo Milli once shared the unhinged dating advice she received from Gunna.

Flo Milli’s decision to keep her possible boyfriend a secret may be related to the dating advice she received from her hip-hop peer, Gunna. In 2021, the friends were hanging out when she shared the questionable relationship gem he dropped her with, per Hip-Hop DX. “Gunna told me if a n---a ain’t ready to drink my bath water, he ain’t for me,” Flo Milli wrote, adding several laughing emojis.

Although Gunna likely meant well by advising her to find someone who is all about them, she possibly found it with her new beau and pregnancy. Still, Flo Milli’s love life may remain a mystery, as fans know the rapper is mostly about her business.

Since releasing her first track, “BeefFloMix,” in 2018, and her debut mixtape, H-, Why Is You Here? In 2020, she released two albums, You Still Here, H-? In 2022, and Fine H-, Stay, in 2024. Flo Milli’s achievements are something she’s been striving for since she was 9 years old, and she’s not stopping for anyone’s “plan B.”

“The best advice I’ve gotten is don’t make a plan B because that is not believing in your plan A,” the rapper shared at Revolt World in October 2024. “That is what I have been sticking by throughout my career.