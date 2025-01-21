Francisco San Martin Dead at 39: Inside His Shocking and Untimely Death "Very, very sad. I am a bit in shock, as I saw Francisco at my gym most every day." By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 21 2025, 11:35 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Soap opera actor Francisco San Martin, best known for his role on Days of Our Lives, has tragically died at the age of 39. The news of his death broke on Jan. 20, 2025, though he died on Jan. 16, 2025, at his home in Los Angeles, per Forbes. Fans and close ones to Francisco shared their condolences online, and are deeply shocked and heartbroken by his passing.

Camila Banus, Francisco's on-screen sister on Days of Our Lives, took to Instagram, writing, "Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend," adding, "Love you mucho mucho mucho; I wish I had told you more," according to multiple outlets. Francisco's sudden death at such a young age has left many questioning the cause of his passing.

What is Francisco San Martin's cause of death?

Francisco's body was found at his Los Angeles home by authorities, with the cause of death reported as suicide by hanging, per Forbes. His passing has come as a shock, especially considering his successful entertainment career and young age — he clearly had much more life to live.

Most remember him for his role as Dario Hernandez on Days of Our Lives, where he appeared in 59 episodes. His character initially arrived in Salem as a petty thief, though his storyline later expanded to reveal he had come to Salem to investigate a cold case. Francisco also played Mateo on The Bold and the Beautiful and appeared in Behind the Candelabra (2013), alongside Michael Douglas and Matt Damon.

Francisco San Martin also had a role on 'Jane the Virgin.'

In addition to the TV credits mentioned above, Francisco also appeared in Jane the Virgin alongside Gina Rodriguez. He portrayed Fabian Regalo del Cielo in Seasons 3 and 4, a love interest of Gina's character, Jane Villanueva. His performance on the show was indeed a notable one as the show was nominated at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy.