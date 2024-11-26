Lisa Rinna Says 'Days of Our Lives' Return Is Possible: "You Know I Love Drama" (EXCLUSIVE)

After leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills behind in January 2023, Lisa Rinna yearned to return to what made her happy before reality TV. Since her exit, fans have seen her tap back into her life as an actor, where her time in Hollywood began. Soon after beginning her acting career in the early '90s, Lisa booked a life-changing role on Days of Our Lives, playing Billie Reed. The role skyrocketed her career and made her one of the most recognizable soap opera icons.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2024, Lisa returned to the small screen for Walmart's Deals of Desire event amid her acting renaissance, along with Ian Somerhalder, Anthony Ramos, Walton Goggins, Chad Michael Murray, and Taye Diggs. The event paid homage to each participant's career, allowing Lisa to give an adorable nod to her soap opera days. Now that she's stretched her soap opera acting talent again, she could be ready to return to Days of Our Lives, which is still airing new episodes on Peacock.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Lisa shares if Salem, Ill. has been on her mind.

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Rinna could step back into Billie Reed's shoes in 'Days of Our Lives.'

Lisa told us she would be more than willing to return to Billie's world in future Days of Our Lives episodes. While no concrete plans exist for her to revive her character, fans could see her pop in if she gets a call from the show's team. "Listen, I never say no, really, to anything," Lisa told Distractify when asked about a possible return. "I'm always open to revisiting these characters that I love."

Article continues below advertisement

"You know I love drama," she continued. "So if it were right, if it felt right, if it made sense. I think I'm always open to it."

Days of Our Lives was the actor's second role in Hollywood, which she booked after playing Jason Bateman's girlfriend in The Hogan Family. Lisa starred on the soap opera as Billie for three seasons before she left the series to play Taylor McBride in Melrose Place. The role was recast by actors Krista Allen and Julie Pinson several times after she left. In 2021, Lisa briefly played Billie on Days of Our Lives' one-week special, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Rinna says playing twins for Walmart's "Deals of Desire" event was a dream come true.

Lisa may not be ready to commit to Days of Our Lives full-time, but the actor is open to playing into soap opera tropes whenever possible. Case in point: Her "Deals of Desire" campaign allowed her to play her own evil twin.

Article continues below advertisement

In the ad, Lisa plays Faith, an esteemed woman who discovers she has a long-lost twin sister, Lilith Cooper. She offers her sister a place to stay, though her friend is suspicious, and rightfully so. As the ad continues, Lilith reveals she's plotting with her boyfriend to steal the money Faith won from the lottery.

Article continues below advertisement

As extreme as the ad was, it was par for the course for soap opera viewers. Lisa told us playing twins fulfilled a soap actor's dream and was "one of the reasons" she said yes to starring in the 10-episode series ahead of Black Friday.