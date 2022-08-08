Fred Durst Is Just as Active Now as He Was in 1999

Not only is he still performing, but Fred actually wrote and directed The Fanatic in 2019, which starred John Travolta. So as Fred breaks into filmmaking, his music career might be on its way out.

He was also set to continue touring with Limp Bizkit on their 2022 Still Sucks tour, but after meeting with his doctor, he’s been advised to stay close to home for further testing. While we don’t yet know the details of Fred’s medical status, he announced to fans on Instagram: