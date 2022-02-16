The 'Futurama' Revival Is Missing Bender's Voice Actor — Who Could Possibly Replace Him?By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Feb. 15 2022, Published 7:37 p.m. ET
There's no keeping Futurama down. After numerous revivals on several platforms and multiple networks, Matt Groening's cult classic animated series is being revived once more with a new season. While we're all too excited to see what Fry and the gang have been up to, fan-favorite robot Bender might not be the same as he was when we last left him. His voice actor reportedly isn't returning for the new episodes and there are talks of finding a replacement.
Having first premiered in 1999, Futurama follows the misadventures of Philip J. Fry. After accidentally getting trapped in cryostasis for 1000 years, Fry wakes up on New Year's Eve in the year 2999. He makes some quirky futuristic friends and finds work as an intergalactic delivery boy, all the while trying to navigate a new millennium with his 20th century sensibilities. Many films and reboots have helped the series continue for several years, but the latest revival might mark the show's biggest change yet.
Who will voice Bender in the 'Futurama' revival?
One of the first friends Fry makes in the future is a robot named Bender Bending Rodriguez, voiced by John DiMaggio. Originally manufactured as a metalworking robot, he soon befriends Fry and joins him in being hired at the Planet Express delivery service. Bender is known for his foul mouth, abrasive attitude, and general lack of empathy for his organic coworkers. He's also one of Futurama's most popular characters, thanks largely to John's memorable performance.
But as Futurama is set to return for a new decade, Bender might not come back as fans remember him. In February 2022, it was announced that the series would see a revival led by the original creators. While voice actors like Billy West and Katey Sagal are set to reprise their starring roles as Fry and Planet Express ship captain Turanga Leela, respectively, John isn't currently set to return to voice Bender.
According to Entertainment Weekly, Hulu and 20th Television Animation reached out to the former Futurama stars to return for the revival. But John's representatives refused the money offer, seeing it as a lowball that was not indicative of the legacy of the series. While Billy and Katey accepted the offer, negotiations with John seem to have soured.
The revival is still moving forward and Hulu is reportedly still eager for John to return. Nevertheless, the show is still searching for a replacement for Bender's voice if negotiations fail. Entertainment Weekly reports that the conversation about John's return has been in limbo since November 2021, but a new actor has not been tapped yet.
The 'Futurama' revival is set to premiere in 2023.
Like Animaniacs, Futurama will arrive to Hulu with brand new episodes. Several actors are poised to reprise their roles and 20 episodes are set to be produced, to be released in 2023.
"It's a true honor to announce the triumphant return of Futurama one more time before we get canceled abruptly again," creator Matt Groening said at the time of the announcement.
You can stream all current seasons of Futurama on Hulu.