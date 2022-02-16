The 'Futurama' Revival Is Missing Bender's Voice Actor — Who Could Possibly Replace Him?

Like Animaniacs, Futurama will arrive to Hulu with brand new episodes. Several actors are poised to reprise their roles and 20 episodes are set to be produced, to be released in 2023.

"It's a true honor to announce the triumphant return of Futurama one more time before we get canceled abruptly again," creator Matt Groening said at the time of the announcement.

You can stream all current seasons of Futurama on Hulu.