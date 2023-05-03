Home > Television > HGTV Source: HGTV/James McEntee 'Home in a Heartbeat' Host Galey Alix Has Been Honest About Her Mental Health 'Home in a Heartbeat' host Galey Alix has been open about her mental health struggles. Here's what the HGTV star has said about it. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga May 3 2023, Updated 1:24 p.m. ET

Despite how happy some of our favorite celebrities and famous personalities may appear on TV or in our social media feeds, it's important to remember that there may be something going on in real life as well. In the past, many beloved actors were eventually revealed to be suffering in terms of their mental health. In the worst cases, their mental health struggles were only revealed when it was too late. Just because someone is on TV doesn't mean that they don't have these issues to work through.

That being said, some celebs can be quite open with their mental health journeys. As people become more accepting and candid about their daily struggles amid their daily lives, more people are coming forward with issues with their mental health and how they've been coping with them. HGTV star Galey Alix is one such celebrity. The Home in a Heartbeat host has never been shy about how she manages her mental health. Here's what she's revealed.

'Home in a Heartbeat' host Galey Alix has been open about her mental health.

During the week, Galey Alix is an executive on Wall Street. On the weekends, though, she serves as a DIY designer who works on dream home renovations. Her design work is featured on HGTV's renovation series Home in a Heartbeat, which premiered in April 2023. She's already done plenty of work on helping people live in the home that they've always dreamed of, but even as she gives people smiles, she's no stranger to learning how to be kind to herself amid her mental health struggles.

On April 26, 2023, Galey posted a video on Instagram in which she details her ongoing mental health struggle. According to her, she had left her Wall Street job three years earlier to get married only to have her fiancé leave her. "I didn't want to feel this way ever again," Galey said in her emotional video. To that end, she decided to begin exercising and "started surprising families with weekend home makeovers." She was eventually able to get her Wall Street job back all while maintaining her love for home renovations on the weekends.

In an interview with HGTV, Galey went into more detail about her journey to improve her mental health "I was alone, I was recovering from battling myself, my fiancé had just left me before our wedding and I didn't know how I'd ever feel OK again," Galey explained, via HGTV. "So I started to say yes to these [home renovation] requests — even though I had no design experience and still worked in finance full-time. By saying yes to them, I was saying yes to my heart." She has since incorporated hearts into many of her designs as a way of spreading love.

Galey Alix also opened up about her struggles with an eating disorder.

Galey has also grappled with an eating disorder. She told Forbes that she opened up to her fiancé about it and asked for his help in finding a therapist. Unfortunately, her fiancé apparently drew the line there and left her shortly after she discussed her disorder with him. While that certainly sounds like a difficult breakup to have to go through, Galey has still done everything she can to re-learn self-love all while spreading it around to others.