'Cosby Show' Star Geoffrey Owens Has Been Married for Three Decades and Counting Geoffrey married former actress and model Josette in 1995. By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 28 2024, 7:41 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When a photo of Geoffrey Owens bagging groceries at a Trader Joe’s went viral in 2018, the internet had a field day. Many praised the actor, best known for his role as Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show, for showing humility in taking an honest job. Others, including Nicki Minaj, sent money in a well-meaning but pity-filled gesture that Geoffrey ultimately donated to charity. For Geoffrey, dignity has always been more valuable than fame or handouts.

Article continues below advertisement

Among these setbacks was the loss of residual income from The Cosby Show. Although Geoffrey appeared in just about 20 percent of the episodes, the royalties had long provided a small but steady financial safety net. That income disappeared when the show was pulled from syndication after Bill Cosby faced criminal charges. Through it all, Geoffrey relied on his wife, Josette, and their nearly 30-year marriage to weather the storm. Keep reading to learn how Geoffrey Owens’s married life with Josette has helped him overcome career struggles and find strength during his personal setbacks.

Article continues below advertisement

Geoffrey Owens’s married life with Josette has been a source of strength through hard times.

Geoffrey married Josette in 1995, long before social media and viral moments could reshape an actor’s reputation in an instant. Josette, a former actress and model, has reportedly shifted her focus to the education sector. She is especially focused on positions involving dance. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has been with the Joffrey Ballet School in Montclair, N.J., since January 2012. Beyond these details, much of Josette’s life remains private — a reflection of Geoffrey’s approach to shielding his personal relationships from the public eye.

Article continues below advertisement

This discretion aligns with Geoffrey’s deep respect for privacy, as shown by his reaction to the viral photos taken of him while working at Trader Joe’s. For Geoffrey, the intrusion was a painful reminder of how fame can disrupt even the simplest aspects of life. It’s clear that he values maintaining a sense of normalcy, especially for his family, and has worked to keep his nearly 30-year marriage with Josette out of the spotlight.

In interviews, Geoffrey has often highlighted the importance of family, crediting Josette for being a constant source of love and support. Together, they’ve raised their son, Jordyn, who has pursued a career as a model and artist. Jordyn, much like his parents, values humility and strength. When the viral photo of Geoffrey working at Trader Joe’s spread across the internet, Geoffrey feared it might embarrass his son. He texted Jordyn to apologize, bracing for anger or disappointment. Instead, Jordyn’s response was nothing short of heartwarming.

Article continues below advertisement

“He texted me back right away a very beautiful response that meant a lot to me about how proud he was of the choice I’d made to work at Trader Joe’s,” Geoffrey shared. “At that point I knew everything was going to be okay.” This moment highlights the bond Geoffrey shares with his son and the beautiful, respectful young man that he and his wife raised Jordyn to be. His son’s unwavering support during such a vulnerable time speaks volumes about the values their family holds dear.