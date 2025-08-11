A Look at Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancée Georgina Rodriguez’s Stunning Engagement Ring Value Rinaldo and his longtime partner became engaged in August 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 11 2025, 5:10 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@georginagio

Soccer phenom Cristiano Ronaldo officially "put a ring on" his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez's finger. On Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, the model and social media influencer stunned her 68 million Instagram followers when she flashed a stunning diamond ring as she posted a photo of her hand on top of Cristiano's. "Yes, I do," Georgina captioned the loving post, which she wrote in Spanish. "In this and in all my lives."

While many who have followed the couple's relationship were happy to see them happy, several fans wanted to know the details of their engagement. Some of the popular questions were "How did he propose?" though multiple fans wanted to see the billionaire soccer player spent on his future bride's engagement ring. Here's the scoop on Georgina Rodriguez's engagement ring cost.

Georgina Rodriguez's ring value explained.

Georgina's exact ring value wasn't immediately shared following her and Cristiano's engagement. However, the stunning ring likely cost an amount that would be extreme to most of the population, but didn't break the richest soccer player in the world's bank. Cristiano, who has a reported net worth of $1 billion, likely can afford whatever Georgina wanted for her engagement ring. According to the Daily Mail, the ring bears a striking resemblance to Jeff Bezos's bride, Lauren Sanchez's stunning piece.

Lauren's first engagement ring, which Bezos gifted her in 2023, featured an oval-shaped diamond ring that she later flaunted for their June 2025 wedding. The ring is estimated to be between $1.5 million and $5 million. Despite the suspicions, the ring hasn't been confirmed to be from the same jeweler as the Bezoses.

How long has Rinaldo been with Georgina?

Cristiano and Georgina's engagement came nearly a decade into the couple's relationship. They began dating in 2017 when Georgina was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store. They quickly started dating upon meeting, and confirmed their romance on Instagram in May 2017. Cristiano and Georgina opened up about the early years of their relationship during her Netflix series, I Am Georgina.

"Many times he'd come after work," Georgina recalled. "He would come, I remember once, once in a Bugatti. My coworkers went crazy. They get there on the bus, and I would leave in a Bugatti. I mean people couldn't believe it."

The couple raise five kids together.

In Cristiano and Georgina's case, multiple babies in a carriage came before marriage! Before he proposed, the athlete and his longtime partner had an established family. By the time they met, Cristiano was already a father of three. He was a single father to his eldest, Cristiano, Jr., as well as a father to twins he welcomed via surrogate. According to Steem It, Cristiano paid his twins' mother 200,000 euros, which comes to around $230,000 USD.

When he and Georgina started dating, they welcomed their first child together, Alana Martina. In October 2021, they announced via Instagram that they were expecting twins. Sadly, Cristiano and Georgina announced several months later that their twin son, Angel, died in utero.

"It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," they shared in a heartfelt Instagram post. "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We are all devastated at this loss, and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."