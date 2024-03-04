Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé The Dancer from Gino's Wild Bachelor Party Shows Up on the '90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All Daisy says she doesn't think Gino wanted to go to a strip club with his family for his bachelor party. By Chrissy Bobic Mar. 3 2024, Published 10:00 p.m. ET Source: TLC

The tell-alls for 90 Day Fiancé are known for being messy and full of drama, sometimes even more so than the show itself. And Part 1 of the Season 10 tell-all is no different. But when Gino and Jasmine are confronted with the truth about his bachelor party and Daisy, a dancer who was at his bachelor party, things get uncomfortable.

Jasmine runs off-stage, screaming and crying about Gino's behavior, and he's left to mumble an explanation for what happened and how she is reacting. Before now, Jasmine hadn't seen the footage, so to spring this on her is bad enough. The presence of Daisy, who appears remotely via a video screen, sends Jasmine over the edge.

Daisy, the dancer from Gino's bachelor party, is on the '90 Day Fiancé' tell-all.

After the footage from Gino's bachelor party cuts out, Gino says that his bachelor party "was a fun time." This is while Jasmine is still crying next to him on the couch. Then, host Shaun Robinson announces that one of the dancers, Daisy, is here to give a first-hand account of what happened at Gino's bachelor party on 90 Day Fiancé.

"He was very awkward, he seemed very uninterested in being there, [and] just kind of wanted to hang with his family and have a good time in a good environment," Daisy says, of Gino's behavior at the bachelor party. But, of course, the actual footage tells a different story, as we see Gino getting numerous lap dances and being pulled on-stage too.

Judging by the footage from Gino's bachelor party, he was more than a willing participant at some point in the evening. Although Gino doesn't mention which strip club he went to where Daisy works, there are a number of locations in the Michigan area where Gino lives that his family could have dragged him to.

Gino's ex worked in a strip club.

One reason why Gino's behavior is so unsettling to Jasmine is that his ex worked at a strip club. This isn't something that Gino and Jasmine have discussed on the show, but if that's the case, and Gino was previously with someone who worked at a strip club, then it's no wonder Jasmine feels a certain insecurity about Gino going to a strip club for his bachelor party.

