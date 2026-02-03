Get To Know More About Cole Walliser, AKA the GlamBOT Guy Who Makes Award Shows Prettier We have Miley Cyrus's former BFF to thank for the director's stamp on Hollywood. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 3 2026, 5:55 p.m. ET Source: Mega

While attending an awards ceremony in Hollywood almost guarantees a fabulous time, Cole Walliser is responsible for making the red carpet even more fun for the attendees. Since 2016, Cole has been the resident director for E! Entertainment's GlamBOT. The creator admitted on his website that he had no idea what it was at first and didn't know it would become the viral sensation it did.

In 2026, a decade after he became the GlamBOT director, Cole experienced several controversial moments that put more attention on him, albeit unwanted. So, who is the man behind the creativity? Here's everything to know.



Cole Walliser discovered his passion for videography while living in Canada.

Cole's successful career in film happened by accident. The Vancouver, Canada native shared on his website that he was attending the University of British Columbia when he discovered his hobby of spending every Saturday night in his room editing videos would be his full-time career. However, Cole remained in school and pursued a psychology degree before jetting off to Hollywood. Once he arrived, he quickly realized the city of lights was waiting for him.

In 2005, Cole got his start when he directed the short film Night & Daze, which was presented at the Vancouver Asian Film Festival. When he eventually moved to Hollywood, he landed his first big break when Miley Cyrus's former choreographer, , who tapped him to direct the biggest online dance battle for their YouTube show, The Miley and Mandy Show.

After the video's success, Cole was tapped by P!nk to direct her the opening and closing videos for her Funhouse and The Truth About Love world tours as well as documentaries for each about life on the road, plus FOUR music videos. Cole continued getting on pop stars' radar when Katy Perry asked him to direct several videos for her, creating a "long trend of working with female pop stars: Cher, Britney Spears, Selena Gomez, Tinashe, Laura Marano and more."

Cole's reputation as a prominent video director soon attracted calls from E! His first time directing the GlamBOT for A-listers became such a success that he focused on the project, as he joked on his website, "his following exploded and that’s probably where you saw him and it led you here and I bet you didn’t even know the whole first part of his story."



Cole Walliser addressed his 2026 controversies online.

In addition to being a talented director, Cole is also unafraid to speak his mind (and flaunt his gorgeous hair) on social media. In January 2026, the artist defended Jennifer Lopez on TikTok after fans scolded her for appearing rude toward him at the Golden Globes during her GlamBOT moment. Cole said he didn't feel as if J. Lo slighted him, as she interacted with him on the red carpet.

"Anybody that stops, I already like you, because you’re taking the time to do my thing and this is generous of you because you don't have to do it, he explained.

Later that month, Cole defended his own actions when he appeared to be dismissive of a wedding client. In another TikTok, he confirmed he was in a different space and "overwhelmed" when he sent the emails and apologized for his "curt" responses. "I want to talk about some emails that I sent years ago that resurfaced recently," he started the post. The tone in these emails was dismissive and curt, and that is not OK."