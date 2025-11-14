Behind Glen Powell’s Rise Are Two Sisters With Talent, Twins, and Texas Hearts “She’s no doubt my favorite artist of all.” Glen Powell isn’t shy about bragging on his little sister — especially when her music makes his movies sing. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 14 2025, 4:10 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Hollywood may be home now, but Glen Powell never strays far from the people who’ve shaped him most — especially his siblings. Lauren and Leslie Powell have been part of his journey long before the spotlight. Today, they’re still helping bring his story to life.

Whether showing up at premieres or scoring the soundtrack to his movies, Glen Powell’s sisters are adding their own credits to the family name, and doing it with serious Texas energy.

Glen Powell’s sisters grew up in Texas and stayed close despite their brother’s rise to fame.

Glen’s sisters, Lauren and Leslie, were born in 1986 and 1992, respectively, with Glen arriving in between in 1988. According to People Magazine, the siblings were raised in Austin by their parents, Cyndy Powell and Glen Powell Sr. Their parents gave them room to try new things, take risks, and pursue creative careers.

Despite Glen’s rising fame, the siblings have stayed tightly connected. He’s talked often about returning home to Texas and spending time on their family ranch in East Texas. “Kicking it with the family and gathering everybody, that’s magical,” he said in an interview with Texas Highways.

The Powells regularly travel together and show up for Glen’s milestones. For example, Lauren posted a family photo on Instagram from a University of Texas football game in 2023 when Glen was honored as one of the school’s Outstanding Young Texas Exes.

Glen's sister Lauren has made him him an uncle.

According to People Magazine, Lauren, Glen’s older sister, married Will Whatton in 2014. Soon after, she welcomed twins, Witt and Gwen. The kids have become pint-sized red carpet veterans, appearing alongside their uncle at premieres for Top Gun: Maverick in 2022 and Twisters in 2024.

In a surprise October 2024 Instagram post, Lauren revealed she and Will were expecting another set of twins, sharing a family photo with pumpkins, onesies, and sonogram pics. “The spookiest surprise of all … It’s TWINS AGAIN!!” she wrote. Even while raising lots of children, Lauren keeps up with her brother’s career. She posted a tribute in May 2024 celebrating Glen’s Golden Globe-nominated work on Hit Man, praising him for his “triple threat” talents in acting, writing, and producing.

Leslie often steps into the spotlight with her brother, Glen.

While Glen acts, Leslie makes the music — and sometimes, it’s for his films. The youngest Powell sibling has composed and performed songs featured in several of Glen’s projects, including Twisters, Anyone But You, and Set It Up. “She’s no doubt my favorite artist of all,” Glen said in a 2014 Nylon interview. “Nothing puts me in a better mood than her music. Remember the name. She’s a star.”