Is 'The Godfather' House in Staten Island in Season 5 of 'Only Murders In the Building'?

"Our brilliant art team, led by Patrick Howe, jumped in and made magic happen. We shot inside that house."

When Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez teamed up for Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, it was clear that star power was the name of the game. Both in front of the camera and behind, the team was committed to creating a compelling murder dramedy that continues to snowball into one of the studio's most beloved series.

But Season 5 brought some new and delightful returning collabs, including a reprised role from one star actor and an unusual cameo: the house featured in The Godfather, located in Staten Island. Here's what we know about the surprise appearance as Only Murders Season 5 continues the quest for justice for Lester, played by Teddy Coluca.

'The Godfather' house in Staten Island is making an appearance in 'Only Murders in the Building.'

Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building continued the winding and weaving story of Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) as they navigate the bizarre world they stumbled into. And The Godfather house is in — well — the house. Co-creator John Huffman confirmed the house's appearance in Season 5 in a conversation with TVLine.

He shared, "Yes. That was the big surprise! First of all, I didn’t know the Godfather house was still in existence, and I didn’t know it was on Staten Island — like, wow, really?!? And then I immediately imagined shooting on the Staten Island ferry, which was a delight." John added, "When we saw the house, we got ushered in by this fantastic family who was so welcoming." He added, "Our brilliant art team, led by Patrick Howe, jumped in and made magic happen. We shot inside that house.

Photos of the Staten Island house crawling with cast and crew circulated after the group was spotted on scene around the famed home, with Selena Gomez and returning regular and famed actor Martin Short prepping for their scenes with the house looming in the background.

While Steve Martin wasn't photographed on scene at the house, it seems likely it was in the area given a post he made on Instagram that read, "Just got off the Staten Island Ferry, along with the sensational marine crew, Selena, and Marty. A spectacular drone shot for OMITB!” The photo showed Selena and Martin in the costumes they filmed in near The Godfather house, so we're assuming Steve was somewhere about.

Season 5 continues the quest for justice on Lester's behalf.

Martin Short's decision to reprise his role as Oliver Putnam was a delight to fans who came to love the famed actor's place in the series. The trio of Selena, Martin, and Steve is back for Season 5 to discover the truth behind the murder of their beloved doorman, Lester.

Steve said of the Season and its unusual focus, "Let me just add while you're talking about the Upper West Side, one thing the show does this year is really get into the job of what doorman do. I have a doorman, and I said, hey. Our whole season is about doorman. I said that to my doorman, and he said, can I be in it?" (per ABC 7.)

