The Fate of the Freeform Spinoff Series 'Good Trouble' Is up in the Air

By Pretty Honore Apr. 5 2023, Published 4:04 p.m. ET

Viewers feared that they had seen the last of the Adams-Foster family when the critically acclaimed Freeform series, The Fosters, came to an end after five years on-air. However, fan-favorites Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez reprised their roles as Callie and Mariana Foster in the series spinoff, Good Trouble.

Although Maia made her exit from the show in Season 4, the show’s fifth season — which kicked off on March 6 — saw her return. Now that Season 5 of the series is underway, fans are curious as to whether the show is coming back for Season 6. As of this writing, it’s unclear …

Source: Freeform

Has ‘Good Trouble’ been canceled or renewed for Season 6?

Freeform has yet to announce that Good Trouble has been renewed, but that doesn’t mean it’s been canceled. Although there’s no word on Season 6 just yet, we can still speculate. News that Good Trouble had been renewed for Season 5 wasn’t announced until months after the Season 4 finale aired.

With this said, this will likely be the case when it comes to Season 6. Freeform isn't expected to confirm the TV schedule for the upcoming year until the fall, so we probably shouldn’t hold our breath. While the series has a cult following, the show’s ratings give us reason to worry.

Source: Freeform

The series premiere of Good Trouble brought in a total of 410,000 viewers (per Show Buzz). But the Season 4 premiere — which only had an estimated 100,000 viewers — proves that viewers’ interest in the show has decreased over the years. The numbers don’t lie, and with this said, we wouldn’t be surprised if much like The Fosters, Good Trouble ended after Season 5.