HBO Max Is Taking Tons of Movies and Shows off Its Platform — Here's Why

But sadly, it only gets worse from there. HBO Max has already taken a few HBO Max Originals off of the platform. Now, you won't be able to watch the following movies:

The Witches

Moonshot

Superintelligence

An American Pickle

Charm City Kings

Locked Down

For the people who starred in and worked on the movie Moonshot, this is especially difficult. The film premiered on HBO Max at the end of March 2022, so it was only able to be streamed for a few months before it was removed from the platform.