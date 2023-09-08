Home > Television > Reality TV Heather McDonald Addresses Earring Drama on Her Podcast, Calling It a “Planned Attack" Comedian and ‘Juicy Scoop Podcast’ host Heather McDonald was her own hot topic when a former friend accused her of stealing earrings. Here’s the full tea. By Elizabeth Randolph Sep. 8 2023, Published 4:29 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Comedian, writer, and podcaster Heather McDonald has been giving fans the “Juicy Scoop” on everything reality TV for nearly a decade. After rising to fame as a frequent guest on Chelsea Handler’s E! late-night show, Chelsea Lately, Heather moved on to covering celebs full-time through E! News and her podcast, Juicy Scoop.

Heather found herself in some drama that made her the subject of her tea-spilling podcast following years of dishing the dirt on the who’s who of reality television. The drama involves former Bravolebrities and, allegedly, stolen earrings. Keep reading for everything we know about Heather McDonald’s earring drama!

Source: Getty Images

Here’s the lowdown on Heather McDonald’s earring drama.

Heather’s earring drama began in September 2023 and stems from her unexpected beef with interior designer and former Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis. Jeff and Heather met in college and remained friends when their careers began. However, their relationship took a hit during Heather’s beef with her former friend Justin Martindale.

In September, Justin claimed on his podcast, JUST SAYIN with Justin Martindale, that Jeff informed him that he couldn’t go on his radio show, Jeff Lewis Live, without Heather’s “approval.” The disapproval reportedly came after Jeff and Heather fell out in March 2023 after his Hollywood Houselift co-star, Megan Weaver, allegedly made “cruel” remarks about her at former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd’s party.

According to YouTuber Daily Dose of Dana, Megan apologized to Heather in March. Still, Heather reportedly distanced herself from Jeff and his team and told her friends to do the same. However, Heather denied this and said she’s not an “exclusive” person regarding her friends. Nonetheless, the drama only worsened after she called Jeff a “bully” when she addressed the rumors on her podcast.

Jeff responded to Heather’s claims by spilling some insider tea involving Heather and her former friend, Krista Llamas. Jeff accused Heather of being “very much a bad friend to Krista” on his radio show by stealing her “very expensive” diamond earrings. According to the Hollywood Houselift star, Krista let Heather “borrow” a pair of diamond Pavé hoops but has yet to get them back from Heather. He then added that Krista has been asking about the earrings “since April” to no avail from Heather. Messy, messy!!

Heather McDonald, girl WTF?????



Who borrows Diamond earrings from a close friend and don’t return them?



That’s ghetto AF. pic.twitter.com/DVqwsvRtYv — DianasFuglyPajamas (@SMEIsTheBest) September 6, 2023

Heather denies stealing Krista’s earrings and claims Krista and Jeff “planned” the debacle.

After the drama between Heather and her former friends Jeff, Justin, and Krista erupted on social media, Heather briefly addressed it on a Wednesday, Sept. 6 episode of her podcast (At the 37:00 mark) and called Krista’s claims a “planned attack” of her character and notoriety.

During the podcast, Heather said she had no idea Krista’s earrings were worth thousands of dollars and said she believed the hoops were worth “$90” because she had a similar pair. However, while traveling in St. Barths, Heather said one of the earrings fell off at the restaurant. However, Heather said she didn’t notice until a video of her dancing and losing the earring surfaced on her Instagram Stories.

@HeatherMcDonald I have been your ride or die. I physically cried during the Megan thing. So hear me out. Say you are sorry. Do not blame Krista for not hounding you to return her earrings. No one should ever have to ask a friend to return something. You are not the victim here — laura (@hanniganlaw) September 7, 2023

Although Heather said she didn’t know at the time that the earrings were authentic, she searched tirelessly “through the sand” at the restaurant to try and find Krista’s earring. Unfortunately, the earring never surfaced, and Heather said she and Krista were on good terms long after the earring went missing in April 2023.