Megachurch Pastor Brian Houston Has a Sizeable Net Worth

The Houston family and their associate pastors within Hillsong each have their own list of offenses. Pastors like Carl Lentz and Jason Mays had previously come under fire for allegations of sexual misconduct and extramarital affairs.

Within the controversial Houston family, Brian and his pastor father, Frank, each have their share of scandals and controversy. In 1999, Brian allegedly attempted to cover up his father's sexual abuse of minors by purposefully hiding evidence that would incriminate him. In an article from October 2021, The Guardian reported that Brian pleaded not guilty of concealing his father's criminal acts.

"These allegations came as a shock to me, and it is my intention to vigorously defend them," he shared in a statement.