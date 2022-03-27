Sanditon’s Season 2 Premiere Revealed a Major Character’s Offscreen Death (SPOILERS)

Warning: Sanditon Season 2 spoilers below!

If you heard that Theo James wasn’t returning for the second and third seasons of Sanditon, you may be curious to know how Sidney died in the TV show.

The character’s demise was hardly a surprise. After Masterpiece and Britbox ordered a second and third season of the Jane Austen adaptation in 2021 — reversing ITV’s 2019 cancellation of the show — Theo announced his departure in a statement on Masterpiece’s Twitter page.