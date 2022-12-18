How Do You Spell Hanukkah? There’s Way More Than One Correct Answer So It’s All Good!

Well, the reason has to do with the Hebrew alphabet, which is not based on Latin characters like we use in English. The Hebrew spelling of the holiday is חֲנֻכָּה. That first letter of the alphabet is called chet and is pronounced more like an “h” sound than a “ch” sound — which is why the spelling Hanukkah, based on transliteration of the Hebrew alphabet, has become popularized, versus Chanukah, which is also correct.