How Does ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ End? Will the TV Series Follow the Book?

The show, which stars the captivating Claire Danes as Rachel and the super dry, yet very watchable Jesse Eisenberg as Toby, isn’t over yet, but we still can’t help but look ahead. Will Rachel and Toby repair their relationship? Is Rachel even okay? Read ahead to find out what we know about the end of Fleishman Is in Trouble, but be warned that we are going to reveal spoilers for anyone who hasn’t stayed up late at night furiously turning the pages of the 2019 best-selling novel.